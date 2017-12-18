With so many options for playing your movies on your Apple TV, how do you make sense of it all? Your two favorite geeks get you there. But first, it’s a healthy list of Cool Stuff Found, including one for a great discount on an Apple TV itself! Then its on to your questions, and you have lots of ’em! No worries, that’s what John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton do on Mac Geek Gab: they answer your questions and solve your problems. Press play, learn, and enjoy! Also, don’t get caught.

