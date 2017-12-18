With so many options for playing your movies on your Apple TV, how do you make sense of it all? Your two favorite geeks get you there. But first, it’s a healthy list of Cool Stuff Found, including one for a great discount on an Apple TV itself! Then its on to your questions, and you have lots of ’em! No worries, that’s what John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton do on Mac Geek Gab: they answer your questions and solve your problems. Press play, learn, and enjoy! Also, don’t get caught.
MGG 688: Depending Upon Which Way You Scroll
Sponsor: Other World Computing – OWC is one of the first stops John and Dave from Mac Geek Gab make when they’re going to buy new stuff, and it can be yours, too. Check out OWC’s USB-C Travel Dock & Aura Pro X SSDs, featured in today’s episode.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 688 for Monday, December 18, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:04 FB-Robbie-CSF–Scroll Reverser
- 00:04:14 French Toast for snowstorms
- 00:06:24 QT-Fixing Handbrake Ripping Fail
- Directly Rip and Convert Blu-ray Disks With Handbrake
- CakeBrew or `brew install libdvdcss`
- 00:12:40 Alex-QT-Change the Color of a Custom Finder Tag
- 00:13:07 Aaron-CSF-Apple TV 4K for $140
- 00:14:07 Plasma vs. LED vs. LCD vs. OLED
- 00:15:54 QT-Drive Genius 5.1 and High Sierra, Yo
- 00:19:04 Jai-CSF-679-Notebooks
- 00:20:08 Mark-685-Questioning the Plex Obsession?
- Infuse 5 Pro
- Also PlayOn
- 00:26:45 Leslie-TiVo VOX and TiVo Experience
- 00:33:13 SPONSOR: Other World Computing’s USB-C Travel Dock & Aura Pro X SSDs
- 00:35:53 Mark-iMessage Notifications Disappear quickly
- 00:40:23 Peter-Twitter supporting 280, but apps/OS only supports 140
- 00:46:25 Joe-What’s causing my system to slow down?
- 00:50:30 Disable.sh to make your Mac faster
- 00:55:50 Don-Bit rot on movies… and backups?
- 01:05:29 Warren-Mesh Networks, Gigabit Internet, and Wi-Fi speeds?
- 01:12:29 Abel-New Switch introduces packet loss (good troubleshooting discussion)
- 01:16:47 Jon-687-Resetting PRAM and Content Caching Advanced Options
- 01:18:05 Zeff-687-iPhone 8 or iPhone X (home button and that screen)
- 01:20:45 Chris-687-Older Macs and SATA might be the cable
- 01:24:07 David-687-Google Photos as an alternative
- 01:26:10 David-Meshing your iOT devices properly
- 01:29:10 MGG 688 Outtro
