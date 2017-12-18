Depending Upon Which Way You Scroll – Mac Geek Gab 688

With so many options for playing your movies on your Apple TV, how do you make sense of it all? Your two favorite geeks get you there. But first, it’s a healthy list of Cool Stuff Found, including one for a great discount on an Apple TV itself! Then its on to your questions, and you have lots of ’em! No worries, that’s what John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton do on Mac Geek Gab: they answer your questions and solve your problems. Press play, learn, and enjoy! Also, don’t get caught.

MGG 688: Depending Upon Which Way You Scroll

10:45 PM Dec. 18th, 2017 | 01:31:14 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: Other World Computing – OWC is one of the first stops John and Dave from Mac Geek Gab make when they’re going to buy new stuff, and it can be yours, too. Check out OWC’s USB-C Travel Dock & Aura Pro X SSDs, featured in today’s episode.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

