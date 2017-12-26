Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week’s episode. Then it’s on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.
MGG 689: Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks
Sponsors
Sponsor: Dave The Nerd – You read that right. Mac Geek Gab’s own Dave Hamilton is taking on a few more clients for his consulting business, and thus far he’s only opened it up to other MGG listeners. If you need help with your computer or have queries that go beyond the scope of the show, reach out to Dave and he’ll happily work with you!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 689 for Tuesday, December 26, 2017
- 00:02:05 Larry-Recurring Keychain Access requests
- 00:07:23 Chuck-iPhone Battery Management Apps (only if we have one for iOS to mention)
- 00:16:00 Andrew-Flash Memory Drive Speeds
- 00:26:25 David-Dead Drives, what to do?
- The “Toasters” Dave mentioned: This one from Inateck, and this one from OWC
- 00:32:59 Jeff-iMessages are Out of Order
- 00:38:42 macOS mail sent-and-received
- 00:40:09 James-Advice to get started consulting
- 00:53:53 iMazing Mini reports charge capacity
- Earphones/Headphones
- JH Audio Layla
- 00:55:30 Richard-Connect two Bluetooth Headphones to one TV
- 01:00:31 Johnny-Bluetooth Earbud Interference … FOUND!
- 01:03:03 Scott-Best Earphones for Still Hearing around you
- 01:09:52 Everett-Ambient Audio with Headphones on
- 01:15:13 Brother J-CSF-PeakHour, Parcel, Startupizer
- 01:17:33 CSF-JBL Boombox
- 01:21:20 MGG Outtro
