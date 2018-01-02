Want to mix and match Thunderbolt 1, 2, and 3 on your Mac? Want to remove DRM from your movies? Are your apps failing to launch? Have other restrictions that your Mac or iPhone are imposing on your life? This is what Mac Geek Gab is all about: solving your problems and sharing tips. Press play, download MGG 690, and enjoy!
MGG 690: Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 690 for Tuesday, January 2, 2018
- 00:02:22 Bill-Can’t edit photos on iPad Pro
- 00:08:20 Photos settings in iOS 11
- 00:13:11 iOS 11 Camera Settings
- 00:14:40 David-Ripping iTunes DRM from Movies
- 00:18:59 Brian-Can’t connect iPhone to other Wi-Fi
- 00:23:00 Managing iPhone Wi-Fi settings
- 00:30:07 Dave had to re-learn the value of having a UPS/Battery Backup
- 00:36:47 Brother J-App Launch Failure
- 00:45:59 Dave’s Network has a loop!
- 00:50:32 Mike-USB Power Issue Reported
- 01:00:09 David-Extra Apple Watch appearing on my iMac
- 01:04:37 Bob-Transporter Library Fix
- 01:07:05 Jeff-Solve a failing High Sierra Install
- 01:08:19 Dave-ExpanDrive Follow-up
- 01:10:01 Allison-Beware Responsive Web Sites
- 01:15:01 Stone-CSF-689-EarHero
- 01:15:54 Terry-689-Bone Conduction “Headphones”
- 01:18:00 Kevin-CSF-Cracking iOS Restrictions Passcode
