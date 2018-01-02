Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems – Mac Geek Gab 690

Want to mix and match Thunderbolt 1, 2, and 3 on your Mac? Want to remove DRM from your movies? Are your apps failing to launch? Have other restrictions that your Mac or iPhone are imposing on your life? This is what Mac Geek Gab is all about: solving your problems and sharing tips. Press play, download MGG 690, and enjoy!

MGG 690: Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems

6:36 PM Jan. 2nd, 2018 | 01:26:54 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: Meet the PDFpen family  Powerful PDF tools for Mac and iOS. Edit, sign, scan, and OCR at your Mac or on the go.

Sponsor: eero Home WiFi System – With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. Simply download the eero app on your iOS or Android devices, and it’ll walk you through each step of the process. Use code MGG to get free overnight shipping!

