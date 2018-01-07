Your two geeks are traveling in Las Vegas for CES, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing you their weekly dose of help, tips, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton help you understand how to manage the /Volumes folder, resolve a Contacts syncing problem, and decipher just how Location Services knows where you are when you have no GPS or Cell radio active. And that’s just the beginning. You’ll have to tune in for more! Press play, download, and enjoy.

