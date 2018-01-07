Your two geeks are traveling in Las Vegas for CES, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing you their weekly dose of help, tips, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton help you understand how to manage the /Volumes folder, resolve a Contacts syncing problem, and decipher just how Location Services knows where you are when you have no GPS or Cell radio active. And that’s just the beginning. You’ll have to tune in for more! Press play, download, and enjoy.
MGG 691: Standards Are Great Because There Are So Many of Them
Your two geeks are traveling in Las Vegas for CES, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing you their weekly dose of help, tips, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton help you understand how to manage the /Volumes folder,...
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 691 for Sunday, January 7, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:58 Daniel-Safely pruning the /Volumes folder
- 00:11:03 Disable tailspind and spindump to Speed Up your Mac
- 00:12:34 David-Don’t forget about all the wires
- 00:16:33 Jason-iCloud Contacts NOT syncing
- 00:24:03 Avram-How does Location Services know my location without GPS?
- 00:29:47 Bill-White Screen of Death on iOS
- 00:34:27 Thunderbolt 2 device on a Thunderbolt 3 iMac?
- 00:39:23 Carsten-iOT Security and HomeKit
- 00:48:51 Zach-NAS to NAS Copy, Fixing Troublesome Filenames
- 00:55:15 Kent-Removing Legacy Java SE 6
- 00:58:51 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- 01:01:55 Spectre and Meltdown
- 01:11:13 Dave’s Network Loop from 690?
- 01:14:57 Michael-690-USB Power Followup
- 01:16:48 Brian-690-Wi-Fi blocked by Profiles FTW
- 01:17:53 Paul-690-Wi-Fi that won’t connect
- 01:19:20 Kevin-CSF-Quick Hash
- 01:21:20 MGG Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network