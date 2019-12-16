Be Good and Don’t Get Caught – Mac Geek Gab 793

macOS Catalina might finally be ready for prime-time with 10.15.2. Your two favorite geeks discuss. Then it’s on to your tips and questions. Listen as John and Dave talk through Keyboard Shortcuts, third-party display issues, full-page screenshots, watching TV in multiple locations, outbound VPN, Mail, Bluetooth, and more! We guarantee you’ll learn at least five new things before the band plays you out for the week.

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 793: Be Good and Don't Get Caught

7:30 AM Dec. 16th, 2019 | 01:33:34

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

