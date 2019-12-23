Cool Stuff Found galore begins this episode, because that’s the spirit of the holiday season. Equally as important, though, are the airing of the grievances, and Mail.app provides a healthy platform for that…with some hints and tips, to be helpful, of course. After all, we each need to learn at least five new things! That’s not all: there are more tips and questions and answers here to enjoy, as well. Press play and join John, Dave, and the rest of the MGG Family for this week’s episode.
MGG 794: A Festivus for The Geeks in Us
Cool Stuff Found galore begins this episode, because that’s the spirit of the holiday season. Equally as important, though, are the airing of the grievances, and Mail.app provides a healthy platform for that…with some hints and tips, to be helpful, of course. After all, we...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 794 for Monday, December 23, 2019
- 00:02:49 Chris-CSF-CheatSheet
- 00:04:18 DLH-CSF-Anker Powerport Atom III Slim
- 00:06:37 Julie-CSF-Blipshot full screen Screenshots for Chrome
- 00:07:18 Craig-792-CSF-OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dual DisplayPort Adapter
- 00:08:23 David-GC-Extending USB
- 00:11:57 CSF-Grip2ü iPhone Cases
- 00:20:25 CSF-Moxee Signal
- 00:23:57 CSF-ML Super Resolution in Pixelmator Pro
- 00:28:58 Ben-QT-Shift+Control to Temporarily Magnify Dock
- 00:30:08 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:33:27 Leofwin-Festivus Airing of Apple Mail Grievances
- 00:47:32 Less Secure (non-OAuth) Apps Will Cease to Work February 2021
- 00:50:37 Michael-Duplicated iCloud Contacts
- 00:53:59 JP-Mouse Stopped Scrolling
- 00:57:38 Mark-Nuke and Pave, Migration Assistant
- 01:04:17 Phil-Brave Browser and MacBook Pro Thermal Paste?
- Video Downloader Professional (for Chrome)
- Video Downloader Professional for Firefox
brew install youtube-dl
- Replace Thermal Paste on MacBook Pro
- 01:20:55 Mac mini inside TwelveSouth HiRise Pro
- 01:23:22 Dmitry-TextExpander doesn’t work with Hardware iOS Keyboards
- 01:25:03 Jamie-793-Mac Mini with 4K TV Handshake Workaround
- 01:28:29 MGG 794 Outtro
- CES 2020 Sponsors: iMazing, Other World Computing, TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner