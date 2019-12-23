A Festivus for The Geeks in Us – Mac Geek Gab 794

Cool Stuff Found galore begins this episode, because that’s the spirit of the holiday season. Equally as important, though, are the airing of the grievances, and Mail.app provides a healthy platform for that…with some hints and tips, to be helpful, of course. After all, we each need to learn at least five new things! That’s not all: there are more tips and questions and answers here to enjoy, as well. Press play and join John, Dave, and the rest of the MGG Family for this week’s episode.

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 794: A Festivus for The Geeks in Us

7:30 AM Dec. 23rd, 2019 | 01:37:04

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

