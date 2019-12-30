Ever have an iOS device that won’t stay connected to your Mac? How about needing to connect your Thunderbolt 2 devices to your new Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac? What about proving your location in the past? Or looking up phone numbers?
These are just a few of the questions John and Dave tackle this week. Of course, Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips are healthily represented as we drive towards the end of 2019. Just make sure to avoid RISCy behavior. Or don’t, and be like Chuck Peddle!
MGG 795: Avoid RISCy Behavior
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 795 for Monday, December 30, 2019
CES 2020 Sponsors: iMazing, Other World Computing, TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner
- 00:03:00 Bruce-CSF-794-ClipGrab
- 00:03:52 Ben-CSFR-794-Downie
- 00:04:12 CSF-LaCie Rugged SSD Pro 1TB
- 00:07:46 Mark-CSF-Astroprint
- 00:10:01 Michael-CSF-FileBot for Plex renaming
- 00:13:41 Remembering Chuck Pedddle
- 00:21:23 Watch Series 5 and watchOS 5
- Set up ECG App in Health on iPhone
- Launch Noise app On Watch first, then…
- Turn on Noise Notifications
- Launch Walkie Talkie app on Watch to setup.
- 00:30:10 Jason-RSS Readers vs. Web Services
- 00:37:25 Michael-Converting from Thunderbolt 2 Mac to Thunderbolt 3
- 00:41:29 Martyn-Bad MacBook Pro 15″ USB Port
- 00:54:59 Steve-Proving Location History
- 01:00:01 Robert-GC-Reverse Phone Lookup
- 01:09:10 Jeremy-QT-Option Key in Contacts shows Group Memberships
- 01:10:34 Tony-QT-Safari Zoom Level
- 01:12:06 Neal-QT-Get your Devices Serial Numbers in System Preferences
- 01:14:37 Joe-Managing a large Photos Library
- 01:23:07 Louis-Which earplugs?
- 01:32:10 MGG 795 Outtro
