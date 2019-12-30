Avoid RISCy Behavior – Mac Geek Gab 795

Ever have an iOS device that won’t stay connected to your Mac? How about needing to connect your Thunderbolt 2 devices to your new Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac? What about proving your location in the past? Or looking up phone numbers?

These are just a few of the questions John and Dave tackle this week. Of course, Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips are healthily represented as we drive towards the end of 2019. Just make sure to avoid RISCy behavior. Or don’t, and be like Chuck Peddle!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 795: Avoid RISCy Behavior

7:30 AM Dec. 30th, 2019 | 01:35:55

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing. OWC Maxes out the new 2019 Mac Pro and save users up to 65% vs factory RAM. OWC offers up to 1.5TB for the new Mac Pro and has more configurations than Apple.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

