Dissecting APFS and macOS Catalina with Mike Bombich – Mac Geek Gab 796

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Carbon Copy Cloner developer – and APFS guru! – Mike Bombich joins John and Dave this week to talk APFS, backups, upgrades, and more. Listen as your two favorite geeks become your three favorite geeks, sharing everything they know plus some cool stuff found to kick it up a notch into the new year.

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 796: Dissecting APFS and macOS Catalina with Mike Bombich

7:30 AM Jan. 6th, 2020 | 01:27:04

Carbon Copy Cloner developer – and APFS guru! – Mike Bombich joins John and Dave this week to talk APFS, backups, upgrades, and more. Listen as your two favorite geeks become your three favorite geeks, sharing everything they know plus some cool stuff found to kick it...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

The Mac Observer's CES 2020 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Other World Computing
  • TextExpander from Smile
  • Carbon Copy Clonre
  • CES 2020
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account