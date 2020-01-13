John and Dave are back from CES with new stuff they’ve learned, Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, and more. Of course, your questions are featured, as well, including analyzing USB power draw, fast external drives, folder permissions, and more. Press play to learn five new things with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 797: CES Wrap-up, Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found
MGG 797: CES Wrap-up, Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found

John and Dave are back from CES with new stuff they've learned, Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, and more. Of course, your questions are featured, as well, including analyzing USB power draw, fast external drives, folder permissions, and more.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 797 for Monday, January 13, 2020
- 00:02:18 TripIt and FlightAware and Kayak
- CES 2020 Sponsors: iMazing, Other World Computing, TextExpander, Carbon Copy Cloner
- 00:09:45 Keep Dock on the Left for more visual space
- 00:10:46 QT-Leave FaceTime in Dock to see missed call badge
- 00:11:25 Rob-QT-How to check AirPods battery life from your Apple Watch
- 00:14:00 Louis-795-Switch from Grid view to List view on watchOS – This is good!
- 00:15:38 QT-Activity Monitor adds Preventing Sleep column
- 00:17:27 Todd-QT-Searching in Notes
- 00:18:29 Robert-Use Lightroom for More Flexible Photos Management
- 00:23:18 Tony-QT-Move Mouse to FrontMost Window when Window Changes
- 00:28:52 Joe BP-CSF-SanDisk Clip Sport
- 00:30:32 Chris-CSF-iFrame to Turn old iPad into Digital Picture Frame
- 00:33:00 CSF-Skylight Frame
- 00:37:06 BusyCal 3.8 Catalina and 3.5.2 iOS adds Reminders Sync
- 00:39:32 Richard-CSF-Renamer
- 00:40:45 Wi-Fi 6 was in full-force at CES 2020, as was EasyMesh
- 00:54:28 Environmental and Health Sensors at CES 2020
- 01:03:01 Russell-Power draw on USB-A vs. USB-C Lightning Cables
- 01:12:55 Matt-NVMe enclosure for boot drive?
- 01:17:53 OWC’s Mercury Elite Pro Dock
- 01:20:50 Eric-Inaccessible sub-folder of Home Folder
- 01:29:00 MGG 797 Outtro
