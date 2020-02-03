One Eight Hundredth Geek Out! – Mac Geek Gab 800

What to do for the eight hundredth episode? Share tips, answer your questions, and solve your problems, of course! Today learn about HDMI adapters, iOS backups, mounting network shares, Copying from Screenshots, and a cool edit to the iOS Share Sheet. What more can you ask for? Well, maybe a rant about Neil Young, too! Listen and learn five new things with John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton, that’s what!

MGG 800: One Eight Hundredth Geek Out!

7:30 AM Feb. 3rd, 2020 | 01:30:04

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

