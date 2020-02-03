What to do for the eight hundredth episode? Share tips, answer your questions, and solve your problems, of course! Today learn about HDMI adapters, iOS backups, mounting network shares, Copying from Screenshots, and a cool edit to the iOS Share Sheet. What more can you ask for? Well, maybe a rant about Neil Young, too! Listen and learn five new things with John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton, that’s what!
MGG 800: One Eight Hundredth Geek Out!
Sponsors
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 800 for Monday, February 3, 2020
- 00:03:05 Andrew-Why did one HDMI Adapter work?
- 00:09:20 Brad-Restoring iOS Backup to Older Device
- 00:14:06 Rob-Keeping Network Shares Mounted
- 00:23:35 Rand-Booting Mavericks for Older Apps
- 00:26:50 Brian-What’s the difference between megabits and megabytes?
- 00:30:31 Gilles-iPad and Catalina not Playing Nicely
- 00:40:01 JFB-New MacBook Pro 16” – 2.3GHz 8-core i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- 00:52:22 What is Neil Young Thinking?
- 01:02:05 Andrew-CSF-Mouseless
- 01:04:10 Tanel-CSF-Paperlike iPad Screen Protector
- 01:05:03 Mike-CSF-Sighthound Security Camera Software
- 01:09:36 Taran-Cameras for Synology Surveillance Station
- 01:14:24 CSF-Master Fader 5.1
- 01:16:36 Gordon-CSF-799-Soundtouch Wireless Link Adapter
- 01:19:45 David-799-Use an FM Transmitter to Broadcast Audio
- 01:21:03 Robert-799-Dante Cabling for Networks, Speakers, and More
- 01:22:56 MGG 800 Outtro
