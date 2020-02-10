You love the Quick Tips? You’ll love these when you learn about the things you can do with window edges, copying screenshots, picture-in-picture mode, and extra options for the Safari Share Sheet. Say THAT ten times fast! Then, move on to learning the least expensive way to stream Apple TV+ to your TV, manage iOS’s varying volume levels, override iOS autocorrect and much, much more. Just press play and join John, Dave, and your fellow MGG listeners in learning at least five new things together!
MGG 801: Start with The Preposterous, Bow to The Absurd
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 801 for Monday, February 10, 2020
- 00:01:44 Start with The Preposterous, Bow to The Absurd!
- 00:07:21 Everett-QT-Safari Picture in Picture Mode
- 00:08:44 Todd-QT-Window Edges and Save Windows
- 00:10:54 Eliot-QT-Cmd-Option-R installs most recent macOS
- 00:13:09 Andrew-QT-Copy from Screenshot Preview
- 00:14:26 Scott-QT-Drag Documents to Print Window
- 00:16:11 Organize System Preferences Alphabetically
- System Preferences > View > Organize Alphabetically
- 00:21:56 MGG Mailer
- 00:25:09 Scott-Best way to Stream Apple TV+
- 00:30:56 Roger-Varying iOS Volume Levels
- 00:34:18 Eric-Overriding iOS Autocorrect
- 00:38:53 Ericka-App to manage subscriptions
- 00:40:41 Jedd-Is There an iTunes for PDFs?
- 00:51:52 MACE-CSF-TouchRetouch to automate photo cleanup
- 00:53:28 Greg-CSF-Add wireless CarPlay
- 00:57:57 Alex-CSF-Amethyst Tiling Window Manager for macOS
- 00:59:18 DLH-UniFi Dream Machine
- 01:04:44 Discussion of Smart Switches
- 01:12:17 Steve-Beware Catalina’s File Sharing Protection Defaults
smbdin System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Files and Folder
- 01:17:30 Mike-WiFi Calling May Incur Roaming Charges –
- 01:19:18 MGG 801 Outtro