You love the Quick Tips? You’ll love these when you learn about the things you can do with window edges, copying screenshots, picture-in-picture mode, and extra options for the Safari Share Sheet. Say THAT ten times fast! Then, move on to learning the least expensive way to stream Apple TV+ to your TV, manage iOS’s varying volume levels, override iOS autocorrect and much, much more. Just press play and join John, Dave, and your fellow MGG listeners in learning at least five new things together!

