MGG 802: Upgrades, Slow Internet, Hard Drives, and More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 802 for Monday, February 17, 2020
- 00:03:37 Dudley-Bootable APFS/Catalina Backup Recommendations
- OWC ThunderBay 4 – New version
- OWC Mercury Elite Pro
- 00:10:42 Felipe-Catalina Upgrade Best Practices
- 00:16:31 Mike-Hard Drive Condition
- SMARTMonTools – Available with homebrew:
brew install smartmontools
- SMARTReporter
- DriveDx
- TechTool Pro
- SMARTMonTools – Available with homebrew:
- 00:22:50 Wilko-GC-Auto-mounting External Encrypted Volumes
- 00:34:17 Allison-801-Use TrackMySubs to Track Subscriptions
- 00:35:03 Joe & John & Gary & Guido & Scott & Adam-801-Use Bobby App to Manage Subscriptions
- 00:35:39 Ben-801-Truebill to Manage Subscriptions
- 00:37:24 DLH-Tracking Shows You’re Watching
- 00:48:23 Joe-797-Software Subscriptions vs. OTP
- 00:54:32 Bob-Still using IPv6?
- 01:08:35 SPONSOR: LegalZoom – Join the over four million happy customers in LegalZoom's family this year, and use promo code
MGGto get additional savings.
- 01:10:14 Mark-Troubleshooting Slow Internet Speeds
- 01:18:01 David-Best Use for Old AirPort Extreme Routers?
- 01:22:21 MGGF-MilesSawyer-Why is my Bluetooth Headset Audio Low Quality?
- 01:27:21 MGG 802 Outtro
