Dave’s back from Mexico where the power is definitely the same. Yep, certianly. Or is it? He and John talk that through. Mostly, though, the show focuses on you: your questions, your tips, your thoughts, and your answers! Learn how to “right-size” Finder columns, use the keyboard to navigate System Preferences, re-enable your Mac’s startup chime, manage Photos backups, boot a new Mac from an old one, and more! Press play to learn at least five new things!
MGG 804: What's Different About Mexican Power?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 804 for Monday, March 2, 2020
- 00:01:37 Ben-QT-Right-click to Right Size Finder Columns
- 00:03:30 Andrew-QT-Use Tab, Arrows, and Space Bar to navigate System Preferences
- 00:06:15 QT-Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Callers
- 00:07:31 Joe-QTR-Toggle Hidden files in the Finder with Cmd-Shift-.
- 00:10:19 Brother J-Return of the Startup Chime!
sudo nvram StartupMute=%00
-
- 00:13:52 2011 MacBook Air wouldn’t power on in Mexico!
- 00:19:01 SPONSOR: Mack Weldon. Better than whatever you’re wearing right now, Mack Weldon is a premium men’s essentials brand that believes in smart design and premium fabrics. Use
MGGat checkout for 20% off your first order.
- 00:21:04 SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
- 00:22:59 John’s New i7-based 2018 Mac mini
- Apple Thunderbolt 2 to ThunderBolt 3 Adapter
- ORICO 2.5 inch Type-C Hard Drive Enclosure (not bad for the price, will negotiate 10 Gbps with right cable)
- Scosche StrikeLine USB-C (cable offers both high power and high speed)
- USB 3.1 (10Gbps) Adapter Cable for 2.5” SATA Drives – USB-C (Like a SATA drive enclosure that’s not an enclosure)
- Anker 5Gbps USB-C to USB-A SuperSpeed Cable (US$10.99)
- 00:33:59 Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub – Thunderbolt-passing USB-C hub
- 00:35:48 Battery-powered MacBook (Air?) Only lets first device be Thunderbolt
- 00:43:26 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:45:27 Jim-Using different iCloud accounts for Family Purchases
- 00:49:45 David-Photo Backup
- 00:56:11 John-iCloud won’t sync
- 01:01:48 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Juergen from Weil der Stadt, Matthias from Rheineck, Russell from Jeffersonton, William J., Wesson G., Mark from Centennial, Allen from Montgomery, Stuart M., Michael from Spencer, John from Henrico, Michael from Britsol, Kirschen S., Fernando from Cincinnati, Martijn B., Peter from Peterborough, Jonathan C., Matthew from Forked River, David from Mt. Prospect, Stephen from Plainfield, Carsten from Madison.
- 01:03:24 Chris-Siri Shortcuts vs. AppleScript and Automator
- 01:08:42 Carsten-Best way to run Catalina on Unsupported Mac?
- 01:11:58 Tim-Activate Smart Switch upon Application Launch
- 01:15:45 John-Boot 2019 iMac with 2017 Clone?
- 01:19:57 Nick-800-Connecting to a user account on external, encrypted drive
- 01:23:33 Rob-801-Split iOS Volume even further
- 01:24:49 MGG 804 Outtro
- The M3 MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge
