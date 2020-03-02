Dave’s back from Mexico where the power is definitely the same. Yep, certianly. Or is it? He and John talk that through. Mostly, though, the show focuses on you: your questions, your tips, your thoughts, and your answers! Learn how to “right-size” Finder columns, use the keyboard to navigate System Preferences, re-enable your Mac’s startup chime, manage Photos backups, boot a new Mac from an old one, and more! Press play to learn at least five new things!

