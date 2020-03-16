Catalina Nonplussed By HFS – Mac Geek Gab 806

Do you want a dock with more USB-C ports? If so, why? John and Dave have some ideas for you. How should you best manage your USB-C-powered devices? Or what if you need a backup internet connection with your cell phone? These questions, plus more questions, plus some Cool Stuff Found, plus your Quick Tips round out the episode. We know… it’s a lot! That’s what it takes to learn five new things each week together, isn’t it?

Computer with wires and suspicious eyeball, text Catalina Nonplussed By HFS – Mac Geek Gab 806
MGG 806: Catalina Nonplussed By HFS

7:30 AM Mar. 16th, 2020 | 01:32:31

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
