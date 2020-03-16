Do you want a dock with more USB-C ports? If so, why? John and Dave have some ideas for you. How should you best manage your USB-C-powered devices? Or what if you need a backup internet connection with your cell phone? These questions, plus more questions, plus some Cool Stuff Found, plus your Quick Tips round out the episode. We know… it’s a lot! That’s what it takes to learn five new things each week together, isn’t it?
MGG 806: Catalina Nonplussed By HFS
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 806 for Monday, March 16, 2020
- 00:01:33 Andrew-Need Multi-Port USB-C Hub… or do I?
- OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID – $349
- Sabrent USB JBOD – $180
- Orico 5-bay Enclosure – $190
- Orico 5-Bay enclosure – $247
- 00:08:17 Drake-GC-Sync Keyboard Shortcuts
- 00:13:20 Chris-GC-Catalina changes HFS and Smart Card/CAC Read Abilities
- 00:20:42 QT-Keep Your Mac Awake while working
- 00:22:07 QT-Change Mail Quoting Colors Because Teal-on-White is bad to read
- Mail > Preferences > Fonts & Colors > Color quoted text
- 00:23:39 SPONSOR: LegalZoom – Join the over four million happy customers in LegalZoom’s family this year.
- 00:25:39 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:27:14 Allison-804-Use JavaScript inside of Automator
- 00:30:27 Marc from Bjango-805-iStat Menus Staged Updates and True Tone sensor
- 00:32:37 Darius-805-Use an O2 SIM throughout Europe for travel service
- 00:34:08 Scott-802-Factors to Consider When Troubleshooting Networks
- 00:38:43 Michael-Noisy Electrical Socket fixed his network
- Circuit Tester (make sure your wall socket is wired properly)
- 00:41:04 Walter and OWC-Envoy Pro EX incompatible with Mac mini Wi-Fi
- 00:44:05 CSF-G-Drive Mobile Pro SSD 1TB – $379.99 – 2061MBps writes, 2300MBps Reads
- 00:46:17 Follow-up on Thunderbolt vs. USB Bus Power Management with laptops
- 00:58:32 SPONSOR: Jamf Now. MGG listeners can start securing their business today by managing their first 3 devices for free! Add more starting at just two dollars a month, per device. Create your free account today at jamf.com/MGG
- 01:00:31 SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
- 01:03:01 CSF-Jarv PPS Wireless Exec PD 10,000mah Power Bank with 10W wireless charging and Type C 18W PD
- Micro USB to charge, USB-A port to charge other stuff, USB-C port for both charging other things and to charge unit itself, and Qi wireless charging, for $30 from B&H
- 01:07:36 Seth-QT-Three Quick Tips!
- Scrolling in Finder (just scroll… or go to System Preferences > General > Show scroll bars > Always)
- Previewing with Quick Look (highlight and hit the space bar!)
- Right Click without an extra button (use the control key)
- 01:11:40 Scott-Using 4G for Site-wide Internet
- 01:17:26 Anand-Which Mesh today?
- 01:22:15 eero adds HomeKit Support
- 01:26:22 MGG 805 Outtro
- WWDC 2020 will be Online in June
- Bidet Attachment
