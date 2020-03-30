Are your fans blazing during those Zoom calls? Is your laptop plugged in more frequently now? Have an issue printing? How about choosing between NAS vs. USB-C drives? You’re in luck! These are just a sample of the questions your two favorite geeks answer during this week’s show. John and Dave then share some Cool Stuff Found, some tips, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

MGG 808: I Made a Loop Are your fans blazing during those Zoom calls? Is your laptop plugged in more frequently now? Have an issue printing? How about choosing between NAS vs. USB-C drives? You’re in luck! These are just a sample of the questions your two favorite geeks answer during...