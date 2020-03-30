Are your fans blazing during those Zoom calls? Is your laptop plugged in more frequently now? Have an issue printing? How about choosing between NAS vs. USB-C drives? You’re in luck! These are just a sample of the questions your two favorite geeks answer during this week’s show. John and Dave then share some Cool Stuff Found, some tips, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 808: I Made a Loop
Are your fans blazing during those Zoom calls? Is your laptop plugged in more frequently now? Have an issue printing? How about choosing between NAS vs. USB-C drives? You’re in luck! These are just a sample of the questions your two favorite geeks answer during...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: DEVONthink 3: Your Information Manager to manage your elevated information needs. Get any edition of DEVONthink 3 with a special MGG 10% discount at devontechnologies.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing. With dual-bays and seven essential ports, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the drive-dock solution you need to organize your digital life. Perfect for growing media collections, you have room to back up your notebook and connect all your devices to a single location.
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 808 for Monday, March 30, 2020
- 00:01:28 Tanel-Fans blazing during Zoom calls
- 00:05:53 Stelios-Should the electrons still flow?
- 00:08:37 Douglas-Can I charge normal devices on a PD port?
- 00:14:22 Michael-Making Copies of Music Library
- 00:17:14 SPONSOR: DEVONthink 3: Your Information Manager to manage your elevated information needs. Get any edition of DEVONthink 3 with a special MGG 10% discount at devontechnologies.com/mgg.
- 00:19:01 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:20:15 Bill-One computer won’t print
- 00:23:50 Bill-Dealing with a slow router
- 00:31:55 Matt-Direct-Attached Drives vs. NAS?
- 00:37:00 A Tangent: Snapshot restorations
- 00:40:27 Neal-Which SmartHome, and Wi-Fi or Hub?
- 00:48:31 SPONSOR: Other World Computing. With dual-bays and seven essential ports, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the drive-dock solution you need to organize your digital life. Perfect for growing media collections, you have room to back up your notebook and connect all your devices to a single location.
- 00:50:01 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:51:38 Donna-iOS Contacts gets Filters
- 00:53:31 I made a loop!
- 01:05:24 Live Streaming MGG, now with mimoLive
- 01:08:13 Lynn from Unblock-Us-805-Only desired queries are redirected
- 01:10:04 Bruce-807 Geek Challenge
- 01:14:18 Allister-CSF-Facebook adds Split View on iPad
- 01:15:35 Jason-CSF-Shortcut Detective for figuring out which app is intercepting shortcuts
- 01:16:26 CSF-Sabrent Rocket Nano
-
- USB 3.2, 880MBps read, 850MBps writes. USB A/C. TINY! Barely larger than a flash drive. $149 for 1TB
- CSF-Sabrent Rocket XTRM
- Thunderbolt 3, detachable cable (included), Aluminum enclosure. 2250 MBps reads, 1940 MBps writes. $349 for 1TB, $999 for 4TB
-
- 01:20:12 HomeKit Secure Video comes to eufyCam 2 – and RTSP for Surveillance Station, too!
- 01:27:50 MGG 808 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network