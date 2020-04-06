iCloud Folder Sharing works, and your two favorite geeks have tested it for you. Should you use your ISP’s mesh or your own? How about installing Catalina on a Fusion Drive? These questions answered, plus a LOT more. And John and Dave share your Cool Stuff Found, too. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 809: Fusion Drives and Folder Sharing
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 809 for Monday, April 6, 2020
- 00:02:07 Thanks for your 5-Star reviews!
- 00:03:41 Tom-CSF-Flame Bonjour Browser back for macOS
- 00:05:55 Bob-CSF-BetterTouchTool now has a Clipboard Manager
- 00:09:33 Russell-CSF-Volumio AirPlay for Raspberry Pi
- 00:12:25 Ralph-CSF-808-Reolink Cameras for Surveillance Station
- 00:13:13 CSF-UDM Beacon
- 00:17:39 JP-Using iCloud Folder Sharing
- Share > Add People
- 00:21:27 Doug-Should I use my ISP’s Mesh Offering? It depends
- 00:23:20 Kevin-Time Machine Backup to Synology
- Follow-up on TV Aggregators
- 00:28:08 Rob-803-CSF-Channels DVR – TV Everywhere
- 00:29:12 Zang-TV Tracking via Sonarr
- 00:31:40 James-iTV Shows to Track TV Shows
- 00:32:12 Dan-Online Option Trakt.tv for TV Show Tracking
- 00:33:28 Ben-Television Time and TodoMovies
- 00:34:21 Greg-803-Just Watch iOS App for TV Tracking
- 00:41:47 Paul-QT-806-While Quick Looking, use the arrow keys to change files
- 00:43:42 Craig-807-Use VPN to Troubleshoot Topology Issues
- 00:48:03 Mark-806-Use T-Mobile ISP if you can
- 00:50:31 YouTube Content Restricted to G-Suite Account Solution
- 00:54:10 Watch your old .3GP videos in iCloud Photos
- 00:58:43 Thomas-Calling 911 pauses for Speaker Selection
- 01:00:24 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Patrick from Shreveport, Bruce W., Matt from Midlothian, Erik Trondheim, Doug S., Jeff S., Daniel from London, Mary from Monterey, Ben from Sustainable Computing in Berkeley, Corrie from Kenmore, Michael from Naperville, Richard from Pontrug, Jason from St. Louis, Michael from Troy, Norton from Bethesda, Edware from Krum, Gerard from Meridian, JP from Studio City, Joel F., Kraig S., Dan E., John O., Tony G., Michael P., Paul from Tunbridge Wells, Gary from Chicago, Richard from Quakertown, Ron G., John fom Vevey, Greg from Los Angeles, Robert from Oro Valley, Brian from Johnson City, Anthony from Ryde, Joe B, Eric from Alburquerque, Drake from Honolulu, Robert from Clearwater, Steven from Costa Mesa, Everett from Marina, Olga from Bellevue, Gary from Babylon, Jason from Charlestown, Lou Ann from Albuquerque, Ward from Mesa, Paul from Fishers, Mark from Milford, Joseph from Marietta, Jordan from Santa Barbara, Jay from Caledonia, Eric from Brampton, MacMonkeyBoy from Toronto
- macOS Catalina
- 01:03:13 Douglas-Catalina and Fusion Drives
- 01:12:54 Chris-Avoiding data loss with Catalina Migration
- 01:17:17 Peter-Legacy System Extension Alert in 10.15.4
- About legacy system extensions
- Discussion about Deprecated Kernel Extensions
- Apple’s list of Deprecated Kernel Extensions
sudo kextcache --clear-staging
sudo kextcache -i /
- 01:25:49 Irving-Catalina 10.15.4 Upgrade Corrupted External Disks
- 01:28:56 MGG 809 Outtro
