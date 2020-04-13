Did you know that with just your fingers on your iPhone screen you can slide to adjust the volume or pinch to delete messages? And with an option-click of your Mac’s mouse you can opt-in to distraction free bliss? You will after you listen to this episode, where John and Dave talk you through all of these things… and that’s just the first few minutes! There’s always more to come with Mac Geek Gab, because you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things or your money back!
MGG 810: Changing the Volume Level...and Icon
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 810 for Monday, April 13, 2020
- 00:01:32 John-QT-Slide the iOS Volume Slider with your Finger
- 00:03:13 Bob-QT-Option-Click for Distraction-Free Bliss!
- 00:06:27 Greg-QT-Pinch to Delete in Messages
- 00:11:59 Matt-CSF-AppPolice for taming CPU
- 00:14:33 Bruce-CSF-Hackintool
- 00:16:13 Nick-CSF-809-ACEMAX M5 Audiocast AirPlay Receiver
- 00:17:49 JFB-CSF-Fing Desktop App
- 00:20:39 Gary-CSF-DownloadThemAll Firefox Plugin
- 00:22:50 Ken-CSF-MEE audio EarBoost EB1
- 00:24:36 Jim-Changing Volume Icons
- 00:28:28 Larry-Changing Drive Names in Disk Utility
- 00:32:09 Michael-What app wants a JDK?
- 00:39:28 John-807-Use Jamf Now for App Limits on Devices
- 00:40:06 JD-808-Add more IPv4 addresses to your home network
- Private IP Ranges – 10.x.x.x, 172.x.x.x, 192.168.x.x
- IP Calculator
- 00:43:39 Chuck-New iMazing Photos Features
- 00:47:33 Ralph-EXIF Data Editor
- 00:52:02 Mike-806-Hot-swappable drives in Thunderbay 4?
- 00:56:08 Mace-Arris DOCSIS Status Page Musings
- Downstream: -10dBmV to +10dBmV
- Upstream: between 40dBmV and 50dBmV
- Modulation: should NOT read “Unknown”
- SnR (Signal to Noise Ratio): Depends! Learn what “normal” looks like
- DOCSIS Throughput
- 01:10:16 Todd-AirPlay is very battery efficient
- 01:13:23 MACE-Don’t Forget to run Malwarebytes
- 01:16:54 Scott-Backup your Text Substitutions
- 01:20:17 MGG 810 Outtro
