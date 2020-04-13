Did you know that with just your fingers on your iPhone screen you can slide to adjust the volume or pinch to delete messages? And with an option-click of your Mac’s mouse you can opt-in to distraction free bliss? You will after you listen to this episode, where John and Dave talk you through all of these things… and that’s just the first few minutes! There’s always more to come with Mac Geek Gab, because you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things or your money back!

MGG 810: Changing the Volume Level...and Icon Did you know that with just your fingers on your iPhone screen you can slide to adjust the volume or pinch to delete messages? And with an option-click of your Mac’s mouse you can opt-in to distraction free bliss? You will after you listen to...