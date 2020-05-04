New Stuff, Old Macs? Old Stuff, New Macs! – Mac Geek Gab 813

Need to run Mojave on your Catalina Mac? Need to really manage your printers? Want to add multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro? No problem. John and Dave have you covered. Listen as your two favorite geeks answer your questions about all this and more. It’s deliciously informative. And… it’s entertaining! Press play and watch, too!

Old Mac facing New Mac - Mac Geek Gab 813
MGG 813: New Stuff, Old Macs? Old Stuff, New Macs!

7:30 AM May. 4th, 2020 | 01:30:33

Sponsors

