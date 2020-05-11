Mispronouncing “Bondi” – Mac Geek Gab 814

What’s bloating up your hard drive? Why is your Bluetooth mouse still draining? Which 13″ MacBook should you get? All these questions are answered, and more. John and Dave are here to ensure you get the answers you need, in the way you need them. And that’s not all, they talk through a few ways of managing multiple Apple IDs, 10G Ethernet, macOS 10.15.5, plus Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Press play to listen and learn at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!

Mispronouncing Bondi Blue iMac image for Mac Geek Gab 814
MGG 814: Mispronouncing Bondi

7:30 AM May. 11th, 2020 | 01:29:55

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

