What’s bloating up your hard drive? Why is your Bluetooth mouse still draining? Which 13″ MacBook should you get? All these questions are answered, and more. John and Dave are here to ensure you get the answers you need, in the way you need them. And that’s not all, they talk through a few ways of managing multiple Apple IDs, 10G Ethernet, macOS 10.15.5, plus Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Press play to listen and learn at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 814: Mispronouncing Bondi
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 814 for Monday, May 11, 2020
- 00:01:30 Todd-QT-Command-Option-C to Copy as Pathname to File, then Save
- 00:03:14 Matthew-QT-Move Files by Dragging to the Finder’s Back Button
- 00:04:16 John-CSF-Vention Online 3D CAD and Machine Design
- 00:06:10 CSF-CalDigit Tuff Nano USB-C 3.2G2 – 1000MBps R/W
- 00:08:19 CSF-Universal Phone Dock – Charge IPhone Or Any Brand Phone–Lumi/UniDock
- 00:09:52 CSF-iCON Platform M+ Control Surface – $419.99 at Amazon
- 00:12:10 UCSF-Wink: Give Us $5 Monthly Or Lose Access to Your Devices
- John: U-Stream Home Streaming Studio with 10” Ring Light & Tripod <- “Good Stuff”
- Dave: VILTROX LED Panel
- 00:28:45 Niall-Mail’s Activity Logging will Bloat up Your Hard Drive
- DaisyDisk
- CleanMyMac
- 00:32:43 Ari-How much 10G is Enough 10G?
- 00:39:45 James-Bluetooth Mouse Suddenly Drains Battery
- 00:44:31 Ben-GC-What did the Installer do?
- /private/var/db/receipts
- Pacifist
- 00:51:02 New 13” MacBook Pro
- 00:52:16 Ben-New 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ CPU Options
- 00:58:29 Bill-Comparing the 13″ Mac Laptop Offerings
- 01:04:43 Steve-Managing life with two Apple IDs
- 01:10:24 John-Creative Use of Multiple Apple IDs
- 01:13:02 Andrew-813-Mis-Pronouncing Bondi
- 01:14:39 Brian-813-iPhone SE A13 and Wi-Fi 6
- 01:16:38 Doug-macOS 10.15.4 causes RAID issues
- 01:18:48 Dominic-813-Windows is better when Virtualizing games
- 01:21:17 Robin-813-Swap AirPods the Easy Way
- 01:23:00 Robert-813-Convert WyzeCam to WebCam
- 01:25:12 MGG 814 Outtro