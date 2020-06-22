Zooming the Web and Learning Your Ms — Mac Geek Gab 820

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
It’s hours before WWDC begins, and there’s just enough time to get Mac Geek Gab into your hands ahead of the new stuff we’re all about to learn. And, with that, we can still learn at least five new things, including how to Zoom (and unzoom) the web, how to encrypt your files, why you might want to change your cable modem password, and what those three Ms mean. Buckle up, press play, and enjoy the ride with John and Dave!

Mac Geek Gab 820 episode image: Magnifying glass on laptop keyboard with text
MGG 820: Zooming the Web and Learning Your Ms

7:30 AM Jun. 22nd, 2020 | 01:27:07

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

