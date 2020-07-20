Repairing iCloud Syncing — Mac Geek Gab 825

Should you update? That’s always the question, isn’t it, regardless of whether it’s hardware or software or both. This week John and Dave answer your questions about both, specifically when it comes to Apple’s offerings. That’s not all, of course. Your two favorite geeks roar through a tour of your questions, tips, and Cool Stuff Found, including segments on repairing iCloud syncing, backing up your music the right way, diagnosing CPU spikes, and more. Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things, all while remaining perfectly socially-distanced!

Mac Geek Gab 825 Episode Image: picture of stethoscope in clouds, Repairing iCloud Syncing
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 825: Repairing iCloud Syncing

7:30 AM Jul. 20th, 2020 | 01:29:27

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

