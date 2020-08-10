The summer heat hasn’t stopped your two favorite geeks — or you, with your questions — and this week’s episode shows all of that and more. You’ve had a ton of questions about audio devices and podcast management lately, so John and Dave dig into that first to re-open the doors on that conversation. Then it’s on to tips and Cool Stuff Found, with a couple of return entries in the latter, including the very, very first Cool Stuff Found to ever have been mentioned! Press play, and enjoy watching (or listening) as you learn five new things.
MGG 828: Audio Tips, Cool Stuff Found, Rural Broadband, and More!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 828 for Monday, August 10, 2020
- 00:02:41 Weathering The Storms
- Quick Tips
- 00:05:51 QT-Reset Gmail Captcha for LTE Mail Failures
- 00:10:34 John-QT-Exclude Backblaze Temp Folders from Time Machine
sudo fs_usage -f -R filesys backupd
- Podcast/Audio
- 00:13:36 Brian-Full Feed of all MGG Episodes?
- 00:16:58 David-Streaming Music and Podcasts Simultaneously
- 00:21:23 Andrew-Syncing Podcasts across Devices
- 00:24:04 Allison-Thunderbolt Audio Interfaces
- 00:33:33 USB 4 includes Thunderbolt 3
- 00:35:58 Andrew-Audio from Mac’s microphone to Wireless Speaker
- 00:38:34 Gin-Microphones and Software for Podcasting?
- 00:43:47 Josh-Wireless Microphone for Teachers to Record Class Audio
- Follow-up/Tips
- 00:53:11 James-Fix Duplicate Birthdays in Calendar
- 00:54:09 Bob-826-Screen Lock In Touch Bar Sleeps Screen
- 00:57:07 Richard-827-Share Apple ID to Share Push Notifications
- 00:58:11 Brad-827-Use YouMail for forwarding Text and Phone Alerts
- 00:58:45 Allison-827-Use dual SIM/eSIM Features to share alerts
- 00:59:46 Ken-826-Have Siri Sleep your Mac’s Display
pmset displaysleepnow
- 01:01:35 Bob-827-Using the Account Alias
- 01:04:40 Gerard-827-Starlink Satellite Internet for Rural High Speed (and Chuck)
- 01:11:35 Kenny-eero WPA3 Causes Apple-device Disconnects
- 01:16:40 Stuart-825-Avoid HDMI for Color-Accurate Work
- 01:18:24 Mitch-825-Print out the QR codes for your 2FA codes
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:19:52 Gary-CSF-Authy as separate 2FA with Sync
- 01:21:13 Steve-CSF-Fujitsu ScanSnap Manager v7 for macOS Catalina
- 01:23:07 Dan-CSFR-Zamzar File Conversion
- 01:24:38 Gary-CSFR-Doug’s Scripts for Apple’s Media Apps
- 01:25:30 Allison-CSF-Taming The Terminal Book
- 01:28:02 MGG 828 Outtro
