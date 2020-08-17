What happens to Mail attachments in your archive? Have you ever done a three finger drag? How do you manage your trash can? We mean *really* manage it? All these questions — and a lot more — are answered for you this week as Dave and John pour through the mailbag and help you learn at least five new things. Press play and enjoy listening as your two favorite geeks help make it all happen!
MGG 829: Do Attachments Last Forever?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 829 for Monday, August 17, 2020
Quick Tips
- 00:15:04 SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg and enter code MGG at checkout to get FREE overnight shipping with your order!
- 00:17:22 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:18:56 Andrew-Encrypted/Secure Email with Free 1-Year Cert from Actalis
- 00:26:05 Dave’s Wonky Network Issues
- 00:27:18 JP-Do Mail Attachments Last Forever?
- https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203093 – MailDrop
Photos
- 00:33:28 Mark-Manual Photo Syncing is Duplicating my Pictures
- 00:40:28 Kent-Photos lost my albums
- 00:45:46 Brent-How to fix Image Burn-In
- 00:51:53 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:53:46 SPONSOR: Sunsoil makes pure and simple CBD products at an unbeatable price. Get 30% off your first order by going to Sunsoil.com/mgg.
Follow-up/Tips
- 00:55:54 Jon-827-Parallels Tools Runs Hot
- 00:58:45 Ben-827-Changing the User Account Name
- 01:00:36 Nick-828-Upgrade to Fastmail
- 01:05:49 Geeks talkin’ Broadband Upgrades
- 01:08:12 Jeff-Relocating Photo Booth photos and videos
Cool Stuff Found
- 01:11:59 Clive-CSF-Apple Explains Its Wireless Roaming Strategy
- 01:15:10 Bob-CSF-EarthDesk for Apple TV
- 01:16:03 Don-CSF-828-Microphone Live app for Broadcasting Sound from iPhone
- 01:17:23 Peter-CSFs-82x-Lightspeed Tek for Classroom Audio and Golden Chaos for Touchbar
- 01:23:28 DLH-CSF-Seagate 16TB Expansion Desktop contains Enterprise-Grade Exos Drives
01:29:03 MGG 829 Outtro
