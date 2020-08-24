Sometimes you think you’re connected to the internet … but you’re not. It happens to John and Dave, too, and they talk through exactly what they’ve found to help solve it… and why! That’s not all, of course… your questions answered, your quick tips, and more. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!

