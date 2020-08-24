Sometimes you think you’re connected to the internet … but you’re not. It happens to John and Dave, too, and they talk through exactly what they’ve found to help solve it… and why! That’s not all, of course… your questions answered, your quick tips, and more. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!
MGG 830: Where's The Internet?
Sometimes you think you’re connected to the internet … but you’re not. It happens to John and Dave, too, and they talk through exactly what they’ve found to help solve it… and why! That’s not all, of course… your questions answered, your quick tips, and...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!
SPONSOR: Raycon – Check out Raycon at half the price of other premium wireless earbuds on the market. Super-comfortable, fully-sealed for noise-isolation, 6-hours of playtime, and you can get 15% off at BuyRaycon.com/MGG.
SPONSOR: Burrow. Over 23,000 ways to design your perfect sofa. Fast and free shipping, zero-interest financing, and $75 off your purchase at Burrow.com/MGG.
SPONSOR: Varsity Tutors. To reserve your spot in a free class visit VarsityTutors.com/MGG. Give your child the confidence they need now.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 830 for Monday, August 24, 2020
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:40 Traveling Tips
- 00:04:33 QT-Use Google Maps Offline Download Function
- 00:08:35 QT-User 2FA on GSuite
- 00:10:13 QT-GSuite not restricting “insecure” apps yet
- 00:11:29 Lewis-Use Third-Party DNS when on Public Wi-Fi
- 00:14:03 Cory-QT-Copy “as Pathname” to File
- 00:15:01 +-E-Ben-Change Catalina Mail’s Message List Font in Modern Layout
- 00:18:05 SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!
- 00:19:42 SPONSOR: Raycon – Check out Raycon at half the price of other premium wireless earbuds on the market. Super-comfortable, fully-sealed for noise-isolation, 6-hours of playtime, and you can get 15% off at BuyRaycon.com/MGG.
- General Questions
- 00:21:30 Craig-Hi-Res Monitor for MacBook Pro 16″
- 00:29:18 Loren-No Internet Connection on iPhone
- 00:33:52 Fixing a Mac’s Stuck Internet Connection
- 00:36:52 Anthony-MacBook Pro Graphics Switching Apps
- 00:42:37 Andrew-Misdirected Apple Pay via Messages
- 00:48:26 Paul-Reading HFS Media on Catalina
- 00:55:09 Brian-Displaying Full Attachment Name in Mail.app
- 01:03:52 SPONSOR: Varsity Tutors. To reserve your spot in a free class visit VarsityTutors.com/MGG. Give your child the confidence they need now.
- 01:06:00 SPONSOR: Burrow. Over 23,000 ways to design your perfect sofa. Fast and free shipping, zero-interest financing, and $75 off your purchase at Burrow.com/MGG.
- Home Automation
- 01:08:48 Jedd-Why Do You Use HomeKit?
- 01:17:56 Mark-Powering a smart thermostat
- C-Wire Adapter
- Steven-QT-Run five wires to all your thermostats
- GoControl Z-Wave Battery-Powered Thermostats
- 01:25:12 MGG 830 Outtro