It’s time to get your geek on, and John and Dave are right there with you. Today your two favorite geeks dig into some networking issues, aiming to solve your problems, and help make sense of them so you understand even if you’re not a networking geek!
Of course, there’s plenty of time left for your Apple/Mac/iPhone questions, too. Press play and enjoy! And send your questions in to [email protected].
MGG 831: Networking Fun and Naughty Macs
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 831 for Monday, August 31, 2020
- General Questions
- 00:01:53 Bruce-Setting up an Easy Email Auto-Responder
- Best: Use your mail server’s web interface
- Alternative: Ask Dave has an Answer
- 00:08:05 Scott-Running Diagnostics on My Mac
- Networks/Wi-Fi
- 00:11:04 Greg-MacBook More Susceptible to Network Issues
- Check your DOCSIS Levels — and then report them
- Open 3 Terminal Windows:
- ping www.apple.com
- ping 192.168.100.1
- ping [ip address of your router]
- Debookee for Network/Wi-Fi Troubleshooting
- 00:18:18 Andrew-Speed Test Best Practices
- iStumbler
- Wi-Fi Explorer
- Netgear DOCSIS 3.1 Tri-Band 4×4 Cable Modem Router
- 00:28:25 John-Testing Speed and Buffer Bloat
- More Networking
- 00:41:16 Allison-Effects of Prioritizing Ethernet over Wi-Fi
- 00:47:48 Louis-Building a new network
- 00:57:17 John-CSF-Rapid Ring for Quick Access to Ring Cameras
- 01:00:01 Torsten-Extending Wi-Fi With Self-Built Quasi-Mesh
- 01:02:42 Matt-UniFi, eero troubleshooting, and more.
- 01:08:29 Todd-Managing HomeKit Router Security for IOT Devices (just “Got caught” tip)
- 01:10:51 Louis-Does my IOT Hub have to Be In Range of All My Devices?
- 01:14:27 Connecting a 2.4GHz IOT Device to Single SSID Mesh
- 01:28:25 MGG 831 Outtro
