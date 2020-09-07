What’s in your Geeky Go Bag? Whether you’re heading to work remotely, or take a plane trip, or head to the hospital, or just work outside at a coffee shop, what do you bring with you? John and Dave talk through their thought-processes here as they assemble their own Go Bags, helping you to make sure you have yours together. That’s not nearly the tip of the iceberg, though. This episode is chock full of your questions answered, tips shared, and Cool Stuff Found. Press play and learn at least five new things together with the rest of the Mac Geek Gab family!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: