What’s in your Geeky Go Bag? Whether you’re heading to work remotely, or take a plane trip, or head to the hospital, or just work outside at a coffee shop, what do you bring with you? John and Dave talk through their thought-processes here as they assemble their own Go Bags, helping you to make sure you have yours together. That’s not nearly the tip of the iceberg, though. This episode is chock full of your questions answered, tips shared, and Cool Stuff Found. Press play and learn at least five new things together with the rest of the Mac Geek Gab family!

Mac Geek Gab 832 Episode image: Packing Your Geeky Go Bag
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 832: Packing Your Geeky Go Bag

7:30 AM Sep. 7th, 2020 | 01:35:53

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG

SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

