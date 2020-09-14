Having a solid connection to your network is only part of it. The other part? Speed! Dissecting the differences between these two — and teaching you how to do the same — are your two favorite geeks: John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton. Of course, that’s just one of the many things covered in this week’s episode. Lots more tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found shared. Press play and learn those five new things, alright?
MGG 833: Network Speed Dissection, Cool Stuff Found, and More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 833 for Monday, September 14, 2020
- Networks/Wi-Fi
- 00:02:32 Todd-Wi-Fi Transmit Rate versus Link Speed
- 00:06:39 Andrew-How to make Wi-Fi faster? (2nd half of emails only)
- 00:10:45 Scott-eero’s BufferBloat update isn’t Gigabit-capable
- 00:14:11 Kenny-eero WPA3 and Disable 5 GHz Feedback
- CSF-Thermacell
- [email protected]
- 00:21:27 Andrew-eero VPN
- 00:26:15 Andrew-Which Powerline?
- 00:28:59 Steve-Network and Wi-Fi Evolution
- 00:39:23 Ed-Setting up Hairpin or Loopback NAT
- Fing Desktop 2.2 adds DNS Benchmark
- Geek Challenges
- 00:54:40 James-Alternative Way to Enter Safe Mode
- sudo nvram boot-args=”-x”
- 00:57:59 Neal-BBEdit Quarantine Oddness
- 00:54:40 James-Alternative Way to Enter Safe Mode
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:01:20 CSF-My Passport SSD from WD (1050MBps now, USB 10G)
- 01:03:05 Matt-CSF-HomeCam App
- 01:05:06 Amazon Prime Delivery
- 01:06:39 Deliveries App
- 01:08:32 Matt-CSF-IFTTT Pro
- 01:10:29 CSF-Cricut Joy
- 01:11:54 CSF-Meater completely wireless Smart Meat Thermometer
- 01:14:46 Jon-CSF-UniFi Smart Power Plug restarts your router when it loses connection
- 01:16:13 CSF-ViewSonic VG1655 Portable monitor
- Connects with USB-C and can do PD back to your laptop
- 01:17:45 Casey-CSF-828-The SSH config File
- 01:21:06 CSF-eufyCam 2 Pro
- 01:22:42 DLH-CSF-Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
- 01:28:06 MGG 833 Outtro
