Has iOS 14.0.1 hurt your battery life? We might have a fix for you. Networking is always top-of-mind, and your two favorite geeks share some answers to your related questions. Then it’s Cool Stuff Found, where John and Dave share all the cool things you and they have discovered in the past week. Press play and enjoy learning five new things, folks!
MGG 836: Battery Life, Network Tweaks, and Cool Stuff Found
Has iOS 14.0.1 hurt your battery life? We might have a fix for you. Networking is always top-of-mind, and your two favorite geeks share some answers to your related questions. Then it’s Cool Stuff Found, where John and Dave share all the cool things you...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: PlushCare: Does telehealth with primary care physicians available 7 days per week for same-day appointments sound good? That’s what PlushCare does for you. And you get 30-days free as a trial at PlushCare.com/MGG.
SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Nebia. The Nebia by Moen Spa Shower is Nebia’s most advanced shower yet with 2X more coverage while saving half the water of standard showers. More finishes, more power. Starting at $199 with 15% off for using our code, MGG.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 836 for Monday, October 5, 2020
- Quick Tips
- Tips
- 00:04:09 Louis-Home Network Followup
- 00:16:37 SPONSOR: Nebia. The Nebia by Moen Spa Shower is Nebia’s most advanced shower yet with 2X more coverage while saving half the water of standard showers. More finishes, more power. Starting at $199 plus 15% off for using our code, MGG.
- 00:18:56 SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
- More Tips
- 00:21:05 Albert-829-Fixing Duplicate Synced Photos
- 00:26:35 Chuck-Stubborn Calendar Entry
- 00:29:51 Neal-BBEdit Access Followup
- 00:30:57 Dmitriy-Problem Connecting 4K Monitor to OWC TB3 Dock
- Questions
- 00:40:54 Dan-Apple Watch, iPhone Battery Life, and Mac Unlocks
- 00:48:48 John-Read-Only SD Card Issue
- 00:55:53 SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg. <https://linode.com/mgg>
- 00:57:28 SPONSOR: PlushCare: Does telehealth with primary care physicians available 7 days per week for same-day appointments sound good? That’s what PlushCare does for you. And you get 30-days free as a trial at PlushCare.com/MGG.
- More Questions
- 00:59:16 Andrew-Upgraded Mac Won’t Backup to External Time Machine Drive
- 01:04:44 Greg-Controlling TV Volume with Roku Remote
- 01:11:02 Ken-DYMO Label Printer Network Question
- 01:14:13 Andrew-How to learn Linux?
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:20:00 Scott-CSF-Serial Mailer is Mail Merge for The Mac
- 01:21:50 CSF-System Preferences > Sharing > Remote Login > Edit… > Dynamic Global Hostname
- 01:24:10 MGG 836 Outtro