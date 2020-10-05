Has iOS 14.0.1 hurt your battery life? We might have a fix for you. Networking is always top-of-mind, and your two favorite geeks share some answers to your related questions. Then it’s Cool Stuff Found, where John and Dave share all the cool things you and they have discovered in the past week. Press play and enjoy learning five new things, folks!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Mac Geek Gab 836 Episode Image with low iPhone battery and text
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 836: Battery Life, Network Tweaks, and Cool Stuff Found

7:30 AM Oct. 5th, 2020 | 01:29:19

Has iOS 14.0.1 hurt your battery life? We might have a fix for you. Networking is always top-of-mind, and your two favorite geeks share some answers to your related questions. Then it’s Cool Stuff Found, where John and Dave share all the cool things you...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: PlushCare: Does telehealth with primary care physicians available 7 days per week for same-day appointments sound good? That’s what PlushCare does for you. And you get 30-days free as a trial at PlushCare.com/MGG.

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Nebia. The Nebia by Moen Spa Shower is Nebia’s most advanced shower yet with 2X more coverage while saving half the water of standard showers. More finishes, more power. Starting at $199 with 15% off for using our code, MGG.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account