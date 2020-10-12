How do we know it’s time? Because The Answer plays and we know you’ve asked us the question! That’s right, Dave and John have answers to your questions about Wi-Fi, NAS, iOS 14, and much more! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 837: Wi-Fi, NAS, and More
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Readdle has all of their apps ready for iOS 14, complete with Widgets, folder navigation, and more. Visit Readdle.com to learn more.
SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
SPONSOR: BBEdit 13.1 from Bare Bones Software is available now in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 837 for Monday, October 12, 2020
Quick Tips
- 00:02:04 Kurt-QT-Swipe Down in Camera App to Return
- 00:03:16 QT-Catalina-Click-hold/Command-Click on Messages in Dock to see which ones are unread
- 00:05:16 QT-Use TimeMachineEditor to only run once per day
- 00:10:04 Neal-QT-Use BBEdit’s Command Line Tools
Tips and Follow-ups
- 00:12:27 Travis-836-Fix Mac Apple Watch Unlocking Problem
- 00:14:52 Graham-836-Debug Your iPhone with iMazing’s Console
- 00:21:30 Martin-SD Card Feedback (first part only)
Questions
- 00:23:05 Philip-Weather Widgets on iOS 14?
- 00:24:57 Joe-Lightning Port Doubler?
- 00:31:45 Mike-Dragging App Icons across Multiple iPhone Pages
Cool Stuff Found
- 00:38:31 CSF-Anker PowerPort III Nano ($20)
- 00:40:25 Martin-CSF-YouTube Enhancer Extension
- 00:41:31 Scott-CSF-834-LOFTer Screen Light Bar just $39 on Amazon
- 00:42:26 CSF-Ausdom AF640 1080p Webcam: US$89.99
- 00:45:44 Paul-CSF-When Did I…? and Vectormator
Wi-Fi
- 00:47:52 Michael-Will plugging in Ethernet to Deco Mesh Satellite add reliability?
- 00:51:38 QT-Typing Special Characters – Hold down the key on your keyboard
- 00:53:32 Jürgen-Two Internet Connections
- 01:03:19 Comcast Doubles Some Upstreams
- 01:04:49 Robin-Quick-selecting Wi-Fi network on iPad
- 01:06:36 Pete-Wi-Fi Security and Contacts
NAS / Network Attached Storage
- 01:16:19 Andrew-Locating my Synology DiskStation
- 01:18:11 Neal-Synology Bonjour Issue
ps aux | grep avahi
- What is avahi
- 01:24:03 Mike-Got Caught without a UPS
- 01:28:27 MGG 837 Outtro