Big Sur continues to mature…and it continues to have some pesky little issues, too. Never fear, your two favorite geeks are here to answer your questions and help solve your problems. Listen as John and Dave talk through Big Sur, Headphone Safety, and share some Geek Challenges of yours with the Mac Geek Gab family. Press play and enjoy learning at least…five new things!
MGG 854: Headphone Safety, Big Sur, & Geek Challenges
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 854 for Monday, January 25, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:22:45 Andrew-CSF-Gemini to Find Duplicate Files
- 00:24:06 Gene-CSF-Roku Premier has AirPlay 2 and 6 months Apple TV+ ($29!)
- 00:27:42 Gene-CSF-LyricsX for Displaying Lyrics on your Mac (free!)
- 00:29:28 Alex-CSF-hBlock
- 00:31:02 Eliot-CSF-DI for Updating Apps
- 00:32:44 CSF-Speck Presidio ClickFlip AirPods Pro case
- 00:35:39 Kurt-Beware WD Red drives for NAS
- Questions
- 00:47:05 Is Dave’s GPU going bad?
- Application Specific Signatures:
- Graphics kernel error: 0xfffffff9
- 00:52:12 Eliot-What is Headphone Safety?
- 00:58:34 David-Why does 5GHz confuse my IoT devices?
- 01:07:45 Walt-Parallels and Big Sur Uninstall
- 01:14:56 Doug-Do I need a new drive?
- 01:20:43 Ari-Ethernet Connection Lags
- 01:32:17 MGG 854 Outtro