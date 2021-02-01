What’s your spam workflow? How do you know if your favorite podcast is selling your data? Want to hear about some Cool Stuff Found? Good news, your two favorite geeks talk through all this and more! Listen as John and Dave answer your questions and do their level best to ensure everyone learns at least five new things each week. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 855: Spam, Your Privacy, Cool Stuff Found & More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 855 for Monday, February 1, 2021
- iOS 14 and iCloud
- 00:01:45 iOS 14.4 Update
- Todd-854-iOS 14.4 Adds Bluetooth Device Type Settings
- 00:04:58 Build Your Own Barcodes
- 00:09:32 Mike-iCloud Drive Folder Location
- Store home folder on external
- 00:12:18 Richard-QT-Prevent a Folder from Syncing to iCloud Drive
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:17:04 Steve-CSF-Startup modes for M1 Macs from Howard Oakley
- 00:19:14 CSF-Earin A-3 true wireless, open-air earbuds
- 00:20:54 CSF-Hyper-66W USBC Charger. 3 ports: two USB-C, one USB-A.
- 00:22:26 CSF-Nomad Base Station Pro Review
- Questions
- 00:44:40 Use MGG Chapters
- More Questions
- 00:46:16 Andrew-eero Data Usage
- 00:53:44 David-Scanning on iPhone
- 00:58:14 John-Health Data, Single Apple ID and Multiple Devices
- 01:02:55 Will-There’s something lingering in Apple’s Databases
- 01:06:24 Will-If Your T2 Mac won’t let you authenticate with an Admin user, reset SMC
- 01:09:00 Apple, Your Privacy, and Podcasts
- 01:19:46 What’s Your Spam Workflow?
- 01:23:04 MGG 855 Outtro
