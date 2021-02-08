Spoiler alert: Sometimes the Mountain Dew wins, folks, but you knew that already. That’s OK, this episode is chock full of Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, plus your questions answered about all sorts of issues. Listen as John and Dave — your two favorite geeks — take you on this ride so you can learn at least five new things!

