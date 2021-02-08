Spoiler alert: Sometimes the Mountain Dew wins, folks, but you knew that already. That’s OK, this episode is chock full of Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, plus your questions answered about all sorts of issues. Listen as John and Dave — your two favorite geeks — take you on this ride so you can learn at least five new things!
MGG 856: Mountain Dew vs. iPhone and More Fun Stories
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 856 for Monday, February 8, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:28 Don-QT-Automatically Populate Anniversaries in Calendar
- 00:02:52 Patrick-QT-Option-clicking for other System Preferences
- 00:05:50 iPhone and macOS Beta Fun
- 00:16:16 SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:18:03 SPONSOR: BBEdit 13.1 from Bare Bones Software is available now in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:19:18 Andrew-CSF-Mac Deploy Stick
- 00:20:37 David-CSF-Google Chrome iCloud Keychain Plugin
- 00:22:16 CSF-HearHere for your Road Trips
- 00:25:38 Ralph-CSF-Satchi 7 Port Charging Station
- 00:29:57 Ari-CSF-Roon Audio Server
- 00:37:57 SPONSOR: Audible — Get Audible for just $9.95 for your first 6 months! Visit Audible.com/MGG to sign up before this offer ends this month.
- 00:39:37 SPONSOR: Sun Basket is offering $35 off your order when you visit SunBasket.com/MGG and use code MGG at checkout.
- Questions
- 00:41:13 Paul-Should I upgrade to M1?
- 00:48:59 Rand-Synology NAS, SSD Cache and RAID Performance
- 00:57:51 Gary-Mountain Dew vs. iPhone
- 01:03:50 Bruce-855-Come Together
- 01:08:11 GW-iPhone Safari “Request Desktop Version”
- 01:11:40 Kirit-Big Sur SD Drive Mounting Issues
- 01:15:53 Bruce-Odd Time Machine Exclusion
/System/Library/CoreServices/backupd.bundle/Contents/Resources/StdExclusions.plist
-
- 01:21:09 Mike-Uninstalling App Cruft
- 01:28:58 MGG 856 Outtro