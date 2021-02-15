We promised Wi-Fi and we delivered Wi-Fi. That’s how it works here at Mac Geek Gab: your two favorite geeks answer your questions and help solve your problems. But it’s not only Wi-Fi, of course. Lots of you asked other questions, and we’ve got that covered, too, including helping to tame that ducking autocorrect feature. Press play and listen as John and Dave help you learn at least five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
MGG 857 Episode Image: Avoiding The Duck
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 857: Avoiding the Duck

7:30 AM Feb. 15th, 2021 | 01:18:22

We promised Wi-Fi and we delivered Wi-Fi. That’s how it works here at Mac Geek Gab: your two favorite geeks answer your questions and help solve your problems. But it’s not only Wi-Fi, of course. Lots of you asked other questions, and we’ve got that...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Twobird: One inbox for all your tasks — Write emails, create notes, set reminders, view events, and collaborate live. Learn more about Twobird and download it for free at twobird.com.

SPONSOR: Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon Prime Members can save on prescription medication when not using insurance and get FREE 2-day Delivery. Visit Amazon.com/MGGRX to learn more.

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

SPONSOR: Babbel — Learn a new language! Get 3 months FREE with your 3-month Babbel subscription at Babbel.com and use promo code MGG.

SPONSOR: Kitty Poo Club — Kitty Poo Club is an all-in-one litter box solution designed to be convenient for you! KPC is  offering you 20% off your first order when you set up auto-ship by going to KittyPooClub.com and entering promo code MGG.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account