Of course you knew we meant LaunchServicesDaemon, right? Sometimes it has problems… and your two favorite geeks have the solution! Listen as John and Dave talk through your questions, tips, and Cool Stuff Found while everyone — including them — learns at least five new things!
MGG 858: Solving an LSD Problem
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 858 for Monday, February 22, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Your SPAM Workflows
- Security and Your Mac
- 00:23:39 Ben-856-Where Oh Where is StdExclusions.plist?
- 00:25:49 Patrick-FileVault Prevents 3rd Party Bluetooth at Boot
- 00:29:44 Wolfgang-Disable SIP to Delete Files
- 00:35:21 Stephen-Activation Lock Security
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:49:02 Darren-Backing Up iCloud Photos
- 00:52:14 Todd-Photos and People
- 00:55:10 Paul-Solving an LSD Problem
- 01:00:45 Keith-Auto-Purging Old Emails
- More Questions…Answered!
- 01:14:12 MGG 858 Outtro
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network