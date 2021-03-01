Sometimes you’ve gotta go… and sometimes — make that ALL the times — you need Wi-Fi. Never fear, John and Dave are here to help answer the tough (and fun) questions. Listen as your two favorite geeks pour through the mailbag, trying to answer as many of your questions as possible in the time we all have together each week. Don’t forget to send in your questions: [email protected] and they’ll answer yours, too!
MGG 859: Rolling With Wi-Fi
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 859 for Monday, March 1, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:00 David-QT-Print to PDF on iPhone and iPad
- 00:05:36 Scott-QT-Safari Cmd-9 and Pinned Tabs
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:08:43 CSF-Umbrella for catching dupes in real-time
- 00:09:34 CSF-AirPlay 2 for LG Smart TV UK6090PUA
- 00:12:08 CSF-iHome TimeBoost
- 00:14:24 Dr. Bob-CSF-BaseLynk Kit Pro-One Charger to Rule Them All
- 00:15:41 Gideon-CSF-Photopea online, free Photoshop clone
- 00:16:17 Joe-CSF-AlDente-Control Mac Laptop State of Charge
- 00:18:38 Eliot-CSF-Better Touch Tool Hyper Key
- More Cool Stuff Found
- 00:24:26 Trendnet 8-port EdgeSmart switch $99 on Amazon (STP and Port Fast) and TP-Link TL-SG1016DE 16-port Easy Smart Switch $80 on Amazon ($110 for D-Link DGS-1100-16V2 version with STP and Port Fast)
- 00:31:59 CSF-HoverCam eGlass
- 00:33:23 CSF-GoDonut Universal Phone/Tablet stand
- 00:34:28 NCSF-Parent’s 2012 iMac Dead – Post-Mortem
- 00:42:59 NCSF-No in-person Macstock 2021
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:47:50 Ben-WiFi for RV Traveling
- 00:50:54 Todd-New Disk Image Format?
- 00:54:34 Ben-Use NFC to start workouts
- 01:02:54 Anand-Photos Library on NAS?
- 01:07:51 Gin-How to Provide Remote Support to Family and Friends?
- TeamViewer – Not for free!
- Zoom
- 01:13:12 MGG 859 Outtro