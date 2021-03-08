Connecting two pieces of technology together should be easy, right? Not always! Listen as John and Dave scratch their collective heads over all your questions. Topics include, audio, SSDs, M1 Macs, bookmarks, and more. There’s time for a few Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!

