Connecting two pieces of technology together should be easy, right? Not always! Listen as John and Dave scratch their collective heads over all your questions. Topics include, audio, SSDs, M1 Macs, bookmarks, and more. There’s time for a few Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
AirPods with Vinyl for Mac Geek Gab 860
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 860: Vinyl, AirPods, and More!

7:30 AM Mar. 8th, 2021 | 01:15:30

Connecting two pieces of technology together should be easy, right? Not always! Listen as John and Dave scratch their collective heads over all your questions. Topics include, audio, SSDs, M1 Macs, bookmarks, and more. There’s time for a few Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found,...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit 13.5 from Bare Bones Software is available now in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

SPONSOR: Kitty Poo Club — Kitty Poo Club is an all-in-one litter box solution designed to be convenient for you! KPC is  offering you 20% off your first order when you set up auto-ship by going to KittyPooClub.com and entering promo code MGG.

SPONSOR: Audible — Get Audible for just $9.95 for your first 6 months! Visit Audible.com/MGG to sign up before this offer ends this month.

SPONSOR: Babbel — Learn a new language! Get 3 months FREE with your 3-month Babbel subscription at Babbel.com and use promo code MGG.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account