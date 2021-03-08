Connecting two pieces of technology together should be easy, right? Not always! Listen as John and Dave scratch their collective heads over all your questions. Topics include, audio, SSDs, M1 Macs, bookmarks, and more. There’s time for a few Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 860: Vinyl, AirPods, and More!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 860 for Monday, March 8, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:07:52 Tony-CSF-Hindsight for Tracking Completed Events
- 00:10:01 Kelly-CSF-Groovebox.org — Spotify for Archive.org
- Search for Hypnotic Clambake, Fall 1995!
- 00:11:25 CSF-KeySmart Cleanlight Air Pro
- 00:13:58 Lucas-CSF-
nc towel.blinkenlights.nl 23
- 00:16:59 CSF-iMazing 2.13 adds M1 Mac DFU Restore
- 00:20:06 +-DLH-CSF-OWC USB-C Travel Dock
- Your Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:26:15 Phil-Importance of Deauthorizing a Device
- 00:29:36 Jerry-Recording Webinars
- 00:35:31 Todd-858-Photos and People Followup
- 00:36:45 David-Playing Records on AirPods
- 00:39:09 Ian-Solution to Stupid Disk Full Error
- 00:42:17 Clif-What’s Using my Drive?
lsof | grep "[name of your external drive here]"
-
- 00:44:56 Bob-Issue with SSD write usage on M1 Macs?
smartctl --all /dev/disk0
- DriveDx
-
- 00:56:23 VaShaun-858-Rebuild LSD from Terminal
/System/Library/Frameworks/CoreServices.framework/Frameworks/LaunchServices.framework/Support/lsre gister -kill -r -domain local -domain system -domain user
killall Finder
- Reset LaunchServices Database
-
- 00:59:06 Larry-Audio Interference on USB Mic
- 01:04:11 Will-Fix for M1 Mini Snowy Display Issues
- 01:08:42 Lynn-How to Transcribe Audio to Text?
- 01:11:43 MGG 860 Outtro