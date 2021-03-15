We know what apps we are using with our Macs, but increasingly there are processes — from Apple and others — using up our Mac’s resources, too. Listen as Dave and John answer your questions about all this and much, much more. Of course, your favorite segments — Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found — are included, too! Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things.

