We know what apps we are using with our Macs, but increasingly there are processes — from Apple and others — using up our Mac’s resources, too. Listen as Dave and John answer your questions about all this and much, much more. Of course, your favorite segments — Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found — are included, too! Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things.

What else is using my Mac? Mac Geek Gab 861
MGG 861: What ELSE is Using My Mac?

7:30 AM Mar. 15th, 2021 | 01:16:57

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

