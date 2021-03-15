We know what apps we are using with our Macs, but increasingly there are processes — from Apple and others — using up our Mac’s resources, too. Listen as Dave and John answer your questions about all this and much, much more. Of course, your favorite segments — Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found — are included, too! Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things.
MGG 861: What ELSE is Using My Mac?
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 861 for Monday, March 15, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:09:22 CSF-Xfinity Voice adds “V” Label for STIR/SHAKEN Robocall Prevention
- 00:11:00 Consoilidated Reliabtility
- 00:12:47 Alex-CSF-Musi.sh — The Open Source Apple Music Web App (of course, there’s music.apple.com)
- 00:14:01 Troubleshooting John’s Audio Cut outs
- 00:15:19 Everett-CSF-859-OBS for recording webinars
- 00:17:47 CSF-Vaccine appointment advice for any state (or the text version)
- Page Refresh Chrome Extension (also for Edge)
- Visualping monitors websites for you
- 00:20:40 TurboVax finds available appointments in NY State
- 00:22:15 CSF-Jbuds Frames
- 00:26:54 CSF-WAVS Custom-fit Earphones – Less than $150!
- Your Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:35:15 Clif-860-Photos is chewing on my drive
- 00:38:09 Slau-860-Accessibility and Onyx
- 00:40:04 Christopher-RAM Is Always Used Up
- 00:47:17 David-Repurposing Old Computers
- 00:51:01 Rick-854-IoT Integration Madness
- 00:52:20 Everett-BlueTooth 5 with Mac mini and USB 3 hub
- Questions and Geek Challenges
- 00:58:55 Scott-External HD Oddness
- 01:04:03 Sandra-Disk Not Ejected Properly
- 01:08:57 Wayne-Health Data Subset
- 01:12:06 MGG 861 Outtro
