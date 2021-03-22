You know the drill: Don’t Get Caught! That means you want to understand your technology as best you can. Good news: Your two favorite geeks are here to help! Listen as John and Dave share your tips and answer your questions. Topics include Apple’s Privacy tool, Apple TV Control Center, APFS, Time Machine, Messages, and the downfalls of pop-up blockers. Press play and enjoy learning (at least) five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Non Adepto Deprensus means Don't Get Caught Mac Geek Gab 862
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 862: NON ADEPTO DEPRENSUS!

7:30 AM Mar. 22nd, 2021 | 01:19:26

You know the drill: Don’t Get Caught! That means you want to understand your technology as best you can. Good news: Your two favorite geeks are here to help! Listen as John and Dave share your tips and answer your questions. Topics include Apple’s Privacy...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.

SPONSOR: Babbel — Learn a new language! Get 3 months FREE with your 3-month Babbel subscription at Babbel.com and use promo code MGG.

SPONSOR: Startmail — StartMail keeps your email private by using their own servers, not Amazon’s. Sign up today and you’ll get 50% off your first year! Go to StartMail.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Headspace — Feel happier! Headspace is Meditation made simple. Get a free one-month trial at Headspace.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Checkout.com: Download their FREE White Paper Report and learn how you can generate more growth through their payment platform. It has a ton of great information and statistics that will show you how the future of payment solutions is strategic and for scale.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account