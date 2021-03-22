You know the drill: Don’t Get Caught! That means you want to understand your technology as best you can. Good news: Your two favorite geeks are here to help! Listen as John and Dave share your tips and answer your questions. Topics include Apple’s Privacy tool, Apple TV Control Center, APFS, Time Machine, Messages, and the downfalls of pop-up blockers. Press play and enjoy learning (at least) five new things!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 862 for Monday, March 22, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:46 Todd-QT-Use Apple’s Privacy tool to Audit your Apple ID Usage
- 00:03:11 Rob-QT-861-Apple TV Control Center
- 00:04:42 Christopher-QT-Beware the Pop-Up Blocker
- 00:08:37 USA Tax filing deadline extended
- 00:09:55 David-QT-Email Keystroke
- 00:12:00 Russell-QT-wfsctl and Home Folders on External Drives
- 00:14:37 Steve-QT-Delete Old Reminders
- Your Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:22:08 Dan-Tracking Data Usage Per Device?
- 00:32:19 Fiber is coming to town!
- 00:35:10 Joe-Thunderbolt Woes
- 00:40:58 Andrew-Network Utility on Big Sur?
- More Questions
- 00:49:38 Steve-Synology SMBv1 Docker Container Workaround
- 00:54:26 Mike-Troubleshooting and Moving a Big Sur installation
- 01:02:27 Ari and Ben-Migrating Data with Carbon Copy Cloner
- 01:10:08 Steven-Data Recovery Software
- 01:12:52 Ciro-GC-Photo Album Manager?
- 01:16:18 MGG 862 Outtro