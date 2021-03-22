You know the drill: Don’t Get Caught! That means you want to understand your technology as best you can. Good news: Your two favorite geeks are here to help! Listen as John and Dave share your tips and answer your questions. Topics include Apple’s Privacy tool, Apple TV Control Center, APFS, Time Machine, Messages, and the downfalls of pop-up blockers. Press play and enjoy learning (at least) five new things!

