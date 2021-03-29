What better way to celebrate World Backup Day than to have your two favorite geeks pick apart their personal backup strategies? We can’t think of one, so that means you get to listen as John and Dave spend a little time sharing and analyzing their backup strategies, and sharing some of yours, as well. Of course, it’s Mac Geek Gab, so that means there will be some tips, Cool Stuff Found, and your questions answered! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things.

MGG 863: Dissecting Your Backups

7:30 AM Mar. 29th, 2021 | 01:19:45

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing: OWC’s Thunderbolt Dock is back in stock and shipping for just $249! With three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB ports, Ethernet, audio, and card reader functionality, this is the dock you want!

SPONSOR: Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon Prime Members can save on prescription medication when not using insurance and get FREE 2-day Delivery. Visit Amazon.com/MGGRX to learn more.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

