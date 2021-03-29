What better way to celebrate World Backup Day than to have your two favorite geeks pick apart their personal backup strategies? We can’t think of one, so that means you get to listen as John and Dave spend a little time sharing and analyzing their backup strategies, and sharing some of yours, as well. Of course, it’s Mac Geek Gab, so that means there will be some tips, Cool Stuff Found, and your questions answered! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things.
MGG 863: Dissecting Your Backups
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 863 for Monday, March 29, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:43 QT-Andrew-Reset Sound Level on iMac
- Tozo T10 IPX8 Bluetooth Earbuds
sudo killall coreaudiod
- How to Fix Sound Not Working on a Mac
- 00:03:37 Lew-QT-Disable Wi-Fi before creating Clones*
- 00:06:00 QT-Gary-Charging Tip
- 00:07:28 Ben-QT-Reset User Permission on Catalina and Big Sur
diskutil resetUserPermissions / `id -u`
- Past Episode Follow-ups!
- 00:09:20 Tim-862-Set Default Output for Apple TV*
- 00:10:59 Steve-862-Booting M1 from External Isn’t As Easy As You Think
- 00:14:22 Mike-861-Keyboard Maestro to Command-E Eject
- 00:15:37 Clif-861-Google Backup and Photos Library
- 00:22:14 Dissecting Your Geeks’ Backups for World Backup Day, March 31st
- Time Machine to Synology
- Carbon Copy Cloner to Local External Drive
- TimeMachineEditor
- Synology C2
- Arq Backup
- Envoy Pro EX
- Glyph Atom RAID SSD
- Your Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:40:27 David-Big Sur Off-Center Icons
- 00:44:29 Andrew-Benefits of APFS for Time Machine*
- 00:46:04 Chris-Desktop File Info Update?*
- 00:49:48 David-Using Multiple Microphones in Zoom*
- 00:54:40 Fixing John’s audio
- 00:55:29 Joy-Shared Contacts Data Google/macOS?
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:04:08 Stefan-CSF-Arq adds Immutable Backup Feature for Ransomware Protection
- 01:05:21 Immutable vs. Non-Fungible
- 01:05:47 Simon-CSF-Embedded MagSafe Charger
- 01:09:00 Using Safari’s Tab Groups
- 01:10:20 CSF-Solo Ludlow Universal Tablet Sling*
- 01:12:15 SXSW-Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
- 01:13:50 More Online Conferences Happening
- 01:14:40 MGG 863 Outtro