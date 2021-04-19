Sometimes your iPhone’s silent, and sometime it’s not. But what about when it decides what to do, not you? That’s when you call John and Dave! Or you can email them. Or you can text them. Or you can post in the forums. Either way, they’ll answer your questions and try to help solve your problems. Listen to all your questions answered, Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips shared, and you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things hanging out with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 866: Not-So-Silent Ringing
Sometimes your iPhone’s silent, and sometime it’s not. But what about when it decides what to do, not you? That’s when you call John and Dave! Or you can email them. Or you can text them. Or you can post in the forums. Either way,...
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 866 for Monday, April 19, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:06:10 CSF-Plugable USB-C Volt and Amp meter*
- 00:08:34 Greg-CSF-SnagIt for Clipboards, too
- Keyboard Maestro
- Golden Chaos BTT
- 00:10:22 David-CSF-Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam*
- 00:11:36 Tim-CSF-Podswap to refresh your AirPods batteries*
- 00:13:50 CSF-PAX now connects to iPhone (again)
- 00:15:46 R-CSF-VaccineSpotter
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:25:29 Roy-Third-Party Fingerprint Scanner*
- 00:30:32 Gary-GC-Phone still rings when silent
- 00:35:45 Chip-iMac SSD Corruption
- 00:41:54 Mike-863-Family Backups?
- 00:47:20 Scott-Text Editor for iPadOS?*
- 00:51:04 Gary-Duplicate Contacts
- 00:54:11 Migrating to M1 Mac*
- 00:59:42 AppleCare Tip*
- 01:02:08 Ari-Troubleshooting Slow Browser lookups
- 01:09:56 Sean-2019 iMac Won’t Upgrade to Big Sur
- 01:12:39 MGG 866 Outtro