Minutes after Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event ended, do you know what your two favorite geeks did? They recorded this episode for you to dissect and discuss the elements that stuck out to them. Listen (or watch!) as John and Dave dig in and share. Press play…and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 867: Dissecting Apple's Loaded Spring
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Fastmail. Be part of the very best in email. Try Fastmail free for 30 days and then get 10% off your first year at fastmail.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: SaneBox. Inbox Zero is a thing of the past. See how SaneBox can magically remove distractions from your inbox. Visit SaneBox.com/MGG for a two week free trial and get a $25 credit.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 867 for Tuesday, April 20, 2021
- Apple’s Spring Loaded Event
- 00:03:33 M1 iMac 24”
- 00:10:30 Touch ID Keyboard
- More Unloading of Apple’s Springs
- 00:22:56 M1 iPad Pro
- 00:28:37 AirTags
- 00:37:05 Apple Podcast Subscriptions
- 00:44:18 Apple TV 4K with HDR
- 00:50:10 MGG 867 Outtro