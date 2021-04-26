Solid State Drives (SSD) are a wonderful thing upon which we all rely, but sometimes they get a little wonky. Listen as John and Dave discuss and answer your questions about SSDs, Replacing your landline for free, Clipboard Managers, Java and Spam. Add in a little Cool Stuff Found segment and you’re sure to learn at least five new things. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 868: Failing, Succeeding, and Retiring SSDs
Solid State Drives (SSD) are a wonderful thing upon which we all rely, but sometimes they get a little wonky. Listen as John and Dave discuss and answer your questions about SSDs, Replacing your landline for free, Clipboard Managers, Java and Spam. Add in a...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro FX, the Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Available.<https://macsales.com/>
SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
SPONSOR: SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology, Powersports and car audio products. Since 1980 Scosche has demonstrated their commitment to superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. Code MGG20 good for 20% off your purchase valid from April 26 through May 9.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 868 for Monday, April 26, 2021
- 00:01:35 AirTags…Ordered!*
- 00:06:32 Dispensing the Tile
- 00:09:53 How to delete apps Which are Only in App Library*
- 00:11:47 How to attach Airtags?
- Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring
- 5pc AirTag Set for $20
- 00:16:19 SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro FX, the Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Available.
- 00:17:40 SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
- SSD Time
- 00:19:09 Brett-Which Enclosure for Drives on M1 mini?
- 00:22:34 Santiago-Failing iMac 2017 SSD
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:25:12 Mac would shutdown, not restart* and OnyX Fixed Safari Issue
- 00:30:17 Jedd-Bypassing The Office VPN*
- What Is My IP?
- How to Setup a Proxy using SquidMan
- 00:36:29 Jose-Deleted Photos from Shared Photo Album*
- 00:39:34 MGG Live and Calendar URLs*
- 00:40:14 Andy-Best Clipboard Manager for Mac?*
- 00:43:42 You can always email [email protected]*
- 00:44:19 VaShawn-Free Up Purgeable Space
- 00:47:02 SPONSOR: SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology, Powersports and car audio products. Since 1980 Scosche has demonstrated their commitment to superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. Code MGG20 good for 20% off your purchase valid from April 26 through May 9.
- 00:48:24 SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:50:00 Rico-CSF-865-DeepL for Translation on the Mac*
- 00:51:23 Donna-CSF-866-Soft Dental Picks
- 00:52:0 Ben-CSF-PurePort for De-Gunking your iPhone
- 00:52:49 Loren-CSF-867-Touch ID Keyboard will work on any M1 Mac
- 00:54:45 John’s Profitable Walks!*
- 00:57:27 CSFR-Nomad Base Station Pro
- 00:59:40 Andrew-CSF-Hey Siri, Recalibrate (my Home Pod)*
- 01:01:00 Amazon Alexa re-training voice recognition
- 01:03:44 Mark-CSF-SneakEMail for random address generation*
- 01:08:21 CSF-Java Builds for M1 Macs (also from Microsoft)
- More Questions…Answered!
- 01:25:19 MGG 868 Outtro
2 Comments Add a comment
Comments do not show!
I’m seeing yours, for sure!