Solid State Drives (SSD) are a wonderful thing upon which we all rely, but sometimes they get a little wonky. Listen as John and Dave discuss and answer your questions about SSDs, Replacing your landline for free, Clipboard Managers, Java and Spam. Add in a little Cool Stuff Found segment and you’re sure to learn at least five new things. Press play and enjoy!

