What’s the best way to remove all those iPhone apps you downloaded once and never use anymore? Listen as John and Dave answer this and many other helpful questions to make your electronic lives easier! Extending an iMac’s life, calibrating your TV, fiber internet, and more are the subjects your two favorite geeks dig through. Add in some Cool Stuff Found and you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things just from pressing play!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: