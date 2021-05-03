What’s the best way to remove all those iPhone apps you downloaded once and never use anymore? Listen as John and Dave answer this and many other helpful questions to make your electronic lives easier! Extending an iMac’s life, calibrating your TV, fiber internet, and more are the subjects your two favorite geeks dig through. Add in some Cool Stuff Found and you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things just from pressing play!
MGG 869: Trimming the iPhone App Fat
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 869 for Monday, May 3, 2021 <https://www.macobserver.com/podcasts/macgeekgab-869>
- 00:01:20 MGG and Streamyard
- Quick Tips
- AirTags
- 00:12:05 Apple AirTags Arrive!
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:25:38 Mark-CSF-TagVault Rugged AirTag Case*
- 00:27:17 Anker PowerConf C300 Camera
- 00:30:01 Donna-CSF-Kizik – Hands-free shoes | The Easiest Shoes You’ll Ever Put On
- 00:30:36 CSF-SuperDuper Beta creates Bootable Big Sur on M1*
- 00:33:29 Larry-CSF-Parallels Toolbox, the multi-tool
- 00:34:36 Mike-CSF-Three Ping HomeKit Plugin
- 00:36:22 Simon-CSF-868-SimpleLogin.io for email aliases
- 00:37:14 Living the Fiber Life
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:46:56 Kevin-Trimming the iPhone App Fat*
- 00:51:00 John-Monitoring my Home Network*
- 00:55:12 JFB New Network Device Mystery
- 00:58:18 Jose-Allow Apps to Request to Track?*
- 01:04:20 Getting off Junk Mail lists with DMA Choice*
- 01:05:36 Ben-Replacing Your Landline for Free*
- 01:11:21 Simon-Better Eject Without Prompt
- 01:14:58 MGG 869 Outtro
