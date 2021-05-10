Apple’s protective engines usually do well at protecting our devices, but what happens when they go haywire? It’s time to Rumble, that’s what, and John and Dave are here to help! Listen as they answer your questions, share Cool Stuff Found, push out the Quick Tips and make it easy to learn at least five new things this week!
MGG 870: Rumbling with Gatekeeper
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 870 for Monday, May 10, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:35 Dan-QT-iOS Mail Edit Shortcut*
- 00:03:34 Patrick-QT-Use Corners of Login Screen for On-Screen Keyboard*
- 00:05:09 Elisha-QT-Apple Watch Prioritizes User Convenience for Security
- 00:08:00 CSF-Gas Buddy Card
- 00:08:59 QT-Chip-AirTag Activation Tip
- 00:11:07 QT-Fun in the AirTags
- 00:12:44 CSF-AirTag Hidden Developer Mode*
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:16:56 Susan-Gatekeeper has gone haywire!
- OnyX
- spctl on macOS
sudo spctl --list
sudo spctl --reset-default
sudo spctl --master-disable
sudo spctl --master-enable
- How to extract signing certificates from macOS binary files
- 00:24:09 [email protected]
- 00:24:29 Jeremy-Checking Backup Integrity*
- 00:30:37 GitHub Told me iCloud Drive was Failing*
- 00:37:52 Bob-Time Machine ground to a halt*
- 00:43:30 Chris-No Screenshot Password For You
- 00:47:29 QT-Sync your Screenshots Folder
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:52:55 Rob-CSF-Tune My Music to Transfer your Playlists*
- 00:53:40 Bruce-CSF-FileWatcher to Monitor filesystem events*
- 00:54:58 Bill-CSF-What’s Using “Other” space on your Mac? Blame Bird
- 00:56:41 Andrew-CSF-Server Based rules for iCloud Mail*
- 01:00:23 Jon-CSF-Rumble Network Monitor
- 01:02:09 Patrick-CSF-869-Use Google Voice without a Phone Attached
- 01:03:51 Using Melon to Stream
- 01:08:30 Subscriptions Ideas from Barry, John, Doug, and you!
- 01:14:29 MGG 870 Outtro
