You like tech? Wanna learn more? Listen as John and Dave answer your questions about what to get, how to set it up, how to fix it, and more! Of course, they round out the episode with some Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and some productivity tools, too. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: