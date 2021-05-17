You like tech? Wanna learn more? Listen as John and Dave answer your questions about what to get, how to set it up, how to fix it, and more! Of course, they round out the episode with some Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and some productivity tools, too. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 871: Passwords, Mesh WiFi, Quick Tips, and More
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 871 for Monday, May 17, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:19 Want the show right away? Use Overcast! (or anything other than Apple’s Podcasts app)*
- 00:03:39 Eduardo-QT-Another Two-Finger Swipe*
- 00:04:16 QT-Accessibility Triple Click Power Button*
- 00:09:05 QT-Schedule a Weekly Reboot of your Desktop Macs*
sudo shutdown -r now
-
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:14:18 Cov-Password Managers, Why Not Just Use Apple?*
- Sharing, Ease of Retrieval, Cross-Platform Usage
- 00:20:47 Bruce-870-Screen Sharing from iOS also blocks out passwords
- 00:22:10 Jeff-Getting Accurate Free Space with APFS*
- 00:24:25 Domenico-870-Create a folder to kickstart iCloud Sync*
- 00:26:36 Scott-Streaming to Mac using AirPlay?
- More Questions…Answered!
- 00:35:21 Matt-CCC Backup Tip and Time Machine Woes
- 00:39:57 John-Mapping Time Machine Drive by IP Address*
- Go to Finder > Go > Connect to Server… and enter the network path
smb://ip.address.of.time.machine/time-machine-backups-folder-name
- 00:41:47 DLH-Is 16GB Enough in an M1?*
- 00:47:00 JFB-Photos Issue
- 00:51:13 Bob-AirTag Serial Number Followup
- 00:52:55 Steven-Avoid Cable Modems with Puma 6 Chipset
- 00:54:18 Paul-Wi-Fi Connects but Passes no Data*
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:56:20 CSF-Recent Menu to show you shortcuts for recently-used menu commands*
- 00:57:34 @MenuMac on Twitter – Defunct account with some good, historical menu bar utilities
- 00:58:23 Jeremy-CSF-Quickly Make Furniture or Other a WIreless Charging Hotspot*
- 01:00:33 CSF-Plume WiFi 6*
- Even More Questions Answered
- 01:13:13 MGG 871 Outtro