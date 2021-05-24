As Apple users, we have lots of technology needs which extend beyond that which are made by the fruit company. Listen as your two favorite geeks share their thoughts and answers to your questions about Offsite Backups, Blocking Scammers, DVRing today’s video content, and much more. Press play and learn at least five new things along with Dave and John.

Hand with arrow to cloud. Offsite Backups. Mac Geek Gab 872 Episode Image
Offsite Backups, Blocking Scammers, Quick Tips, and More

7:30 AM May. 24th, 2021 | 01:16:23

Sponsors

SPONSOR: SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology, Powersports and car audio products. Since 1980 Scosche has demonstrated their commitment to superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. Code MGG20 good for 20% off your purchase valid from today through June 6.

SPONSOR: Headspace — Feel happier! Headspace is Meditation made simple. Get a free one-month trial at Headspace.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro FX, the Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Available.

SPONSOR: Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon Prime Members can save on prescription medication when not using insurance and get FREE 2-day Delivery. Visit Amazon.com/MGGRX to learn more.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

