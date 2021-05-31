Ever heard of Juice Jacking? Neither had John nor Dave. No problem, though, they dug in and found everything you needed to know. That’s the beauty of Mac Geek Gab, too: you ask the questions and then your two favorite geeks dig and see what they can find. Press play and learn at least five new things about battery draining, external drives, M1 displays, backups, and more!
MGG 873: Juice Jackers and Battery Drainers
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Fastmail. Be part of the very best in email. Try Fastmail free for 30 days and then get 10% off your first year at fastmail.com/mgg.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 873 for Monday, May 31, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Batteries
- 00:05:51 Ben-MacBook Air Battery Not Staying Charged
- 00:09:30 Matt-872-iPhone Battery Draining at Home*
- DayCount
- 00:16:56 Paul-872-iMazing can cause Battery Drain
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:22:21 John-USB Juice Jacking*
- 00:27:05 Bill-M1 Mac mini Not Recognizing External Device*
- 00:30:16 John-New iMac Ports and External Drive recommendations*
- 00:35:21 Andrew-872-No Need for an AirTag in the Car*
- 00:39:41 Les-Apple Remotes’ Inverted Volume*
- 00:40:40 Uh oh! We lost John! Or was it Dave who was lost?
- 00:41:25 Adam-Google Authentication Issue
- 00:47:38 Mark-872-Don’t Forget about Code42 (aka CrashPlan)
- 00:48:38 David-872-Our need for backups today is less than before*
- 00:54:18 Michael-M1 iMac or M1 mini and Displays
- 01:03:04 Paul-Compartmentalizing Necessary Malware*
- 01:08:32 Keith-Replacing GarageBand’s ReTune Feature
- 01:11:25 Patrick-GC-Keep Music Playing in Background on iPhone?
- 01:14:35 MGG 873 Outtro