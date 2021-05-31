Ever heard of Juice Jacking? Neither had John nor Dave. No problem, though, they dug in and found everything you needed to know. That’s the beauty of Mac Geek Gab, too: you ask the questions and then your two favorite geeks dig and see what they can find. Press play and learn at least five new things about battery draining, external drives, M1 displays, backups, and more!

Juice Jackers and Battery Drainers – Mac Geek Gab 873 Episode Image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 873: Juice Jackers and Battery Drainers

7:30 AM May. 31st, 2021 | 01:16:38

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

