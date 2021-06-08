Guest Dave Mark joins John and Dave today to discuss, react, digest, and help explain the new things Apple announced at WWDC21’s Keynote and State of the Union this year. Listen as your two three favorite Apple geeks have a gab for the ages!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
WWDC21 Day 1 Reactions with Guest Dave Mark — Mac Geek Gab 875 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 875: Dave Mark Joins for WWDC21 Day 1 Reactions

8:20 PM Jun. 7th, 2021 | 01:04:00

Guest Dave Mark joins John and Dave today to discuss, react, digest, and help explain the new things Apple announced at WWDC21’s Keynote and State of the Union this year. Listen as your two three favorite Apple geeks have a gab for the ages!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. hughbp

    Dave Mark’s audio is so very faint compared to John and Dave, that I had to turn up the volume so much, that when Dave or John spoke it nearly blew out of my seat.

    Forum reply »
    • Dave Hamilton

      You’re totally right! And I woke up this morning and realized I had a way to fix this, though it meant uploading a new video (which is embedded in this article, just like the old one is).

      Forum reply »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account