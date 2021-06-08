Guest Dave Mark joins John and Dave today to discuss, react, digest, and help explain the new things Apple announced at WWDC21’s Keynote and State of the Union this year. Listen as your
two three favorite Apple geeks have a gab for the ages!
MGG 875: Dave Mark Joins for WWDC21 Day 1 Reactions
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 875 for Monday, June 7, 2021
- 00:01:32 Dave Mark – Taught 3 different generations how to program.
- 30 Books, including the Macintosh Programming Primer.
- Executive Editor of The Loop.
- 00:02:06 Quick, hot-takes (introduction of keynote, lighter stuff)
- Safari Redesign, OCR, Universal Control
- 00:04:11 Lots of Sherlocking: AirPlay to the Mac
- 00:05:13 No hardware
- 00:06:25 macOS Monterey
- Shortcuts
- Safari Tabs/Groups/UI
- AirPlay to Mac
- Low Power Mode
- 00:21:48 Privacy
- Mail Privacy
- iCloud+ — Private Relay
- What browsers does it work with?
- MailPlane
- SmallCubed’s Mail Act-On
- 00:32:12 Notification Center
- Four Interruption Levels: Passive, Active, Time Sensitive, Critical
- “Mute a single conversation, for a limited amount of time”
- 00:38:00 Craig Federighi is the rock star
- 00:39:49 SharePlay
- 00:43:04 Do the new FaceTime features Sherlock Zoom?
- 00:44:59 Developer Tools
- Xcode Cloud
- Swift Concurrency
- Swift Playgrounds can Build iOS/iPadOS Apps
- 00:53:22 AirPods Enhancements
- 00:58:34 LiveText
- 00:59:34 The Universality of so many features
- 01:00:37 On Device Siri
Dave Mark’s audio is so very faint compared to John and Dave, that I had to turn up the volume so much, that when Dave or John spoke it nearly blew out of my seat.
You’re totally right! And I woke up this morning and realized I had a way to fix this, though it meant uploading a new video (which is embedded in this article, just like the old one is).