HaaS: Hay as a Service

Listen as John and Dave share your Quick Tips about Safari Picture-in-Picture, the caveats of Finder’s Drag and Drop, Apple Remotes, and more. Lots of suggestions and ideas about note-taking and idea capturing on-the-go in the episode, many of them from y’all! Then your two favorite geeks even have time to answer a few questions, including a clever workaround for blocking SMS spam. Plus… HaaS folks! It’s gonna be big! Or at least amusing. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

