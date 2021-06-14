Listen as John and Dave share your Quick Tips about Safari Picture-in-Picture, the caveats of Finder’s Drag and Drop, Apple Remotes, and more. Lots of suggestions and ideas about note-taking and idea capturing on-the-go in the episode, many of them from y’all! Then your two favorite geeks even have time to answer a few questions, including a clever workaround for blocking SMS spam. Plus… HaaS folks! It’s gonna be big! Or at least amusing. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
HaaS: Hay as a Service
Listen as John and Dave share your Quick Tips about Safari Picture-in-Picture, the caveats of Finder’s Drag and Drop, Apple Remotes, and more. Lots of suggestions and ideas about note-taking and idea capturing on-the-go in the episode, many of them from y’all! Then your two...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!
SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 876 for Monday, June 14, 2021
- 00:01:55 Behold the power of the Find My Network
- 00:03:28 Happy 16th MGG Anniversary!
- Quick Tips
- 00:05:50 Alex-QT-Command Drag Safari’s Picture-in-Picture*
- 00:07:01 Jamie-QT-Copy and Paste Files in Finder instead of Drag and Drop*
- 00:09:23 John-QT-874-Sleep will send IR Commands with Apple Remote*
- 00:13:32 Greg-874-One Remote To Rule Them All – the 2021 Apple TV
- Buy 2021 Apple TV Remote
- 00:16:39 Jeff-QT-Screenshots + CarPlay = Two Screenshots
- 00:18:17 Don-Cheap Gas Tips*
- 00:25:06 Reginald-QT-874-Hey Siri, Create a Note
- 00:26:37 Tell Alexa, “Jurassic Bark”
- 00:27:09 SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.
- 00:28:44 SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:30:01 Matt-CSF-874-Just Press Record for on-the-go captures
- 00:31:23 Peter-CSF-874-Use Drafts app with Siri on Apple Watch for on-the-go Note-taking*
- 00:34:34 CSF-17Track
- 00:37:44 Michael-874-Use Siri to take notes, Use Microsoft 365 Family for Storage*
- 00:41:16 Apple’s iCloud Private Relay and Mail’s Privacy Protection Explained*
- 00:50:39 iCloud+ Adds Personal Email Domains
- 00:51:48 SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs! <https://www.barebones.com/products/bbedit/bbedit13.html>
- 00:53:25 SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
- More Cool Stuff Found
- 00:54:44 Rick-CSF-875-MailButler for Delayed Mail Send and More (even on iOS)
- 00:57:19 Andrew-CSF-Snail, the per-app bandwidth limiter*
- 01:01:01 CSF-Poly Studio P15*
- 01:04:23 Bruce-CSF-Ubiquiti Ethernet Surge Protector*
- Your Questions Answered
- 01:07:32 Jose-Is it safe to use Apple ID for Purchases?*
- 01:11:10 Patrick-How to Block SMS Spam on the Mac?*
- RoboKiller
- Text Spam to 7726 on Verizon
- 01:14:43 MGG 876 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network