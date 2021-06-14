Listen as John and Dave share your Quick Tips about Safari Picture-in-Picture, the caveats of Finder’s Drag and Drop, Apple Remotes, and more. Lots of suggestions and ideas about note-taking and idea capturing on-the-go in the episode, many of them from y’all! Then your two favorite geeks even have time to answer a few questions, including a clever workaround for blocking SMS spam. Plus… HaaS folks! It’s gonna be big! Or at least amusing. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
HaaS: Hay as a Service – Mac Geek Gab 876 episode image
Download: MP3 Version

HaaS: Hay as a Service

7:30 AM Jun. 14th, 2021 |

Listen as John and Dave share your Quick Tips about Safari Picture-in-Picture, the caveats of Finder’s Drag and Drop, Apple Remotes, and more. Lots of suggestions and ideas about note-taking and idea capturing on-the-go in the episode, many of them from y’all! Then your two...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.

SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!

SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account