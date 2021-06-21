It’s summer and it’s hot! That means it’s time to learn some tips about hot corners (on your Mac), hot flashes (on your iPhone), and more. Listen as John and Dave take you through answers to all of your questions, plus adding in some of your Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found. Press play to listen and learn five new things along with your two favorite geeks!

Campfire on a lake with text
MGG 877: Hot Corners and Hot Flashes

7:30 AM Jun. 21st, 2021 | 01:18:40

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Fastmail. Be part of the very best in email. Try Fastmail free for 30 days and then get 10% off your first year at fastmail.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Headspace — Feel happier! Headspace is Meditation made simple. Get a free one-month trial at Headspace.com/MGG

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

