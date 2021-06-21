It’s summer and it’s hot! That means it’s time to learn some tips about hot corners (on your Mac), hot flashes (on your iPhone), and more. Listen as John and Dave take you through answers to all of your questions, plus adding in some of your Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found. Press play to listen and learn five new things along with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 877: Hot Corners and Hot Flashes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 877 for Monday, June 21, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:43 Peter-QT-Command-+ and – to Resize Desktop Icons
- 00:02:45 Chris-QT-iOS Screenshot Destination
- 00:06:08 Scott-QT-Quickly Share a Contact From your iPhone
- 00:07:33 Steve-QT-Picture Import Tip
- 00:08:41 Matt-QT-Use Another Apple ID for Sign In with Apple
- 00:11:15 Ed-QT-Use App Library to See Offloaded Apps’ Reloading Progress
- 00:14:52 Tim-876-QT-Set Default Apple Pay Email in Settings
- 00:15:38 Andrew-QT-Add Modifier Keys to Hot Corners
- 00:18:30 Donna-QT-iPhone Disables Flash when it’s Hot
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:26:22 Jeff-Is iCloud Private Relay Safe for Banking Activity?
- 00:30:56 Tony-App Tracking Troubles?
- 00:37:02 Lou Ann-Adobe and System Integrity Protection (SIP)
- 00:40:31 John Gruber’s Talk Show from WWDC 2021
- 00:42:40 Steve-Mail Plugins Changing in Monterey*
- 00:46:08 Jon-Distorted Startup Chime
- 00:50:53 Ken-Multiple User Software Update Query
- 00:52:01 Loren-876-Tell Siri to Add to Note*
- 00:53:10 Andrei-876-Create a Shortcut to Log Ideas
- 00:55:15 Tim-Replacing my Apple Chargers*
- 01:00:17 Patricia-Distorted Google Maps Web Page*
- OnyX – Maintenance > Cleaning > Options > Internet
- Start up your Mac in safe mode
- 01:04:11 Steve-876-More about Microsoft Office 365 Family
- 01:05:33 Matt-874-iPhone Battery Drain Caused by Wi-Fi Connection to Mac
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:07:08 Loren-CSF-LaunchPad is a more consistent App Launcher than Spotlight
- 01:09:03 Michael-CSF-872-YADM to Manage DotFiles
- 01:09:54 Pensacola Craig-CSF-Apple Pencil Clone for $30
- 01:11:01 Scott-CSF-Strautomator for Putting Strava Rides on Your Calendar
- 01:13:28 DLH-CSF-TV Time
- 01:16:25 MGG 877 Outtro
